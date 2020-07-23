England vs West Indies 3rd Test: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Manchester, July 23: England came back strongly in the second Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester to level the three match series 1-all earlier this week, thanks to a comprehensive win. The two teams will now lockhorns at the same venue for the third and deciding Test match, starting Friday (July 24).

England must be upbeat with the clinical performance in the previous game as they defeated West Indies by 113 runs and even outplayed their opponents in every department.

The Jason Holder-led side arrived at Manchester for the second Test, on a confident note but the way the match panned out for them was completely disappointing. The tourists' decision to bowl after winning the toss backfired big time and it will be interesting to see what they do tomorrow if the coin lands in their favour.

England, on the other hand, will be aiming to continue the winning momentum and reclaim the Wisden Trophy. England captain Joe Root, did not have a memorable game in terms of his batting, will be eager to score big in the final match as Ben Stokes - the match-winner of the previous game - is likely to be rested.

Jofra Archer is back with the side after clearing the COVID-19 test and it will be interesting to see if the hosts include him in the playing xi or go with the trio of Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and James Anderson.

West Indies, on the other hand, would be mulling to replace out of form top-order batsmen John Campbell and Shai Hope. It is their batting which has disappointed more and the Caribbeans need to plug in the gaping holes if they wish to script history.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the 3rd Test:

Probable XI England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. England are likely to play Jofra Archer and in his bench Chris Woakes. Probable XI West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell/Shayne Moseley, Shai Hope/Joshua da Silva, Shamarah Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel. Windies might rest John Campbell and Shai Hope as both the batsmen have failed to perform in the first two games. Dream11 players Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Dom Sibley, Joe Root, Jermaine Blackwood All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Jason Holder Wicketkeeper: Shane Dowrich Bowlers: James Anderson, Shannon Gabriel, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad Captain: Ben Stokes Vice-Captain: Joe Root Dream11 Fantasy side Here's the Dream11 Fantasy side for 3rd Test: Kraigg Brathwaite, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (VC), Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes (C), Shane Dowrich (wk), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Shannon Gabriel. Timings: The third Test between and West Indies will be aired live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on SONYLiv.