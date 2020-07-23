England vs West Indies 3rd Test: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Probable XI
England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
England are likely to play Jofra Archer and in his bench Chris Woakes.
Probable XI
West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell/Shayne Moseley, Shai Hope/Joshua da Silva, Shamarah Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
Windies might rest John Campbell and Shai Hope as both the batsmen have failed to perform in the first two games.
Dream11 players
Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Dom Sibley, Joe Root, Jermaine Blackwood
All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Jason Holder
Wicketkeeper: Shane Dowrich
Bowlers: James Anderson, Shannon Gabriel, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad
Captain: Ben Stokes
Vice-Captain: Joe Root
Dream11 Fantasy side
Here's the Dream11 Fantasy side for 3rd Test: Kraigg Brathwaite, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (VC), Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes (C), Shane Dowrich (wk), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Shannon Gabriel.
Timings: The third Test between and West Indies will be aired live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on SONYLiv.