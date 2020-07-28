England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad claims 500 Test wickets, becomes second English bowler after James Anderson

Broad, playing his 140th Test for England, dismissed West Indies opener Kraig Braithwaite leg before as his 500th victim in the longest format of the game. He got the wicket in the first session of the final day of the third and deciding Test match against the Windies.

The tall right-arm pacer is the second English bowler after James Anderson to enter the elite club and seventh player overall. Prior to Broad, only Courtney Walsh (WI), Glenn McGrath (Australia) and Anderson (England) were the only pacers to claim 500-plus Test wickets.

1

46755

Anderson was the last bowler to enter the club. Interestingly, Braithwaite was Anderson's 500th Test victim as well during Windies' tour of England in 2017.

Broad - who is a regular member of the England Test squad - was dropped in the opening Test match against Windies at Southampton and he had to wait to complete the milestone. He made a terrific comeback in the second Test match, played at Old Trafford where he claimed six wickets.

England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad can end up with 600 Test wickets: Mike Atherton

He then bagged a six-for in the first innings of the third Test match and proved why he's one of the biggest match-winners for his team.

Here are the bowlers who have more than 500 Test wickets:

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 wickets

Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 wickets

Anil Kumble (India) - 619 wickets

James Anderson (England) - 589* wickets

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 563 wickets

Courtney Walsh (West Indies) - 519 wickets

Stuart Broad (England) - 500* wickets

* symbolises active cricketers