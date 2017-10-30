England will struggle with pink kookaburra ball: Starc

Sydney, October 30: Mitchell Starc said England pacers will struggle with pink kookaburra ball during the upcoming Ashes series.

"I think our squad has played enough over in England to know there's a bit more grass on the wicket, a bit like it is out here, but this is a different cricket ball.

"They haven't played with a pink Kooka(burra) before, I think their pink Duke (brand ball) swung quite a bit which they won't find with the pink Kookaburra.

"So for us, it's probably an advantage to have a bit of pink ball cricket under our belts with a few seasons in the Shield and a couple of Test matches," Starc said as reported cricket.com.au.

Talking about the day-night Test, Starc said that if the conditions remain same as the day, it will be difficult to score runs.

"It (the Adelaide pitch) is probably going to be as much like a Test wicket as the one we played on this week. So batters are going to have find a way to score runs, and for bowlers it's about bowling in good spots and trying to take as many wickets as quickly as we can," he said.