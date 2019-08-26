Sarah Taylor bares it all again, England woman cricketer goes topless in her latest Instagram post

Sarah bares it all in a new post

"Waiting to go into bat like ... • @womenshealthuk •#thenakedissue #womenshealthmag #portrait," the English wicketkeeper-batter captioned the image on her Instagram handle.

Alex Hartley trolls Sarah

She was even trolled by her fellow English team mate Alex Hartley for posting the image. Commenting on the image, Hartley wrote, "When do you ever bat without clothes on?"

Hartley further wrote, "How many naked games of cricket have you played?"

Taylor is known for her lightning-quick glovework and batting exploits on the cricket field. She's famous for her free-flowing stroke play while opening the batting in the limited-overs for English Women.

Sarah posted nude pic earlier as well, with a bold message

Earlier, Taylor, who pulled out of this year's T20 Blast in England as well, posted a nude image on Instagram and also explained the reason to bare it all.

Taylor captioned the image saying, "Anyone that knows me will know that this is a little out of my comfort zone, but I'm so proud of myself and grateful to @womenshealthuk for inviting me to be a part of this issue. I've always had issues with my body and I had to get over a few in order to do this and it was completely empowering. Every other girl looks stunning! Please remember EVERY woman is BEAUTIFUL. Thank you to everyone involved!"

Sarah is a proud co-founder of mental health charity Awesome Minds as she herself suffered from such issues.

Sarah withdrew from Women's Ashes 2019

Taylor withdrew from the remainder of the Women's Ashes 2019 against Australia due to same problem. Taylor said she has made progress over the past three years but will not take part in the three-match T20I series.

"I don't want people to feel this is exactly the same. There are plenty of challenges I've overcome on the way but mental health is not something you 'beat'," she said. Taylor played in two of the three ODIs and the one-off Test against the Southern Stars. England, however, lost the Ashes to Australia.