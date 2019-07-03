Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Enough of your verbal diarrhoea: Jadeja hits out at Manjrekar

By Pti
jadeja

Birmingham, July 3: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday hit out at former player turned commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar, saying, "I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea".

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

Since India's loss to England in the World Cup, Manjrekar has been vocal in his criticism of a few players, including the seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni and opener K L Rahul. The Mumbaikar also recently referred to Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces player'.

The comment did not go down well with Jadeja, who took to Twitter to express his anger. "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea," Jadeja wrote.

In 151 ODIs, Jadeja has scored 2035 runs and taken 174 wickets, while Manjrekar played 74 matches scoring 1994 runs. Jadeja has not featured in a single match for India in the ongoing World Cup but he has come on as substitute fielder on multiple occasions.

He even took a brilliant catch to dismiss England's Jason Roy to leave his mark on the game. Manjrekar had called Dhoni's approach in the match against England "baffling" and also questioned Rahul's performance as an opener.

Regarding Dhoni, Manjrekar had tweeted after the England game, "Here's something interesting about Dhoni -. 41 off 87 balls v spin this WC. But in the warm up games 69 off 56 balls v spin. That tells me it's mental too. He does not put his wicket on the line as much in the big games."

The former batsman also had his take after India's win against Bangladesh on Tuesday. "Even after today's win a few issues that need to be addressed for India to become a fool proof team. Rahul still not convincing as opener, Shami as death bowler is a concern now & the Dhoni conundrum," Manjrekar said.

More RAVINDRA JADEJA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 41 - July 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 305/8 (50.0) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 21:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue