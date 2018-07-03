England's Colombia clash not a T20 distraction, insists Morgan

For the second time in the competition, Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take to the pitch while the cricket team are also in action.

The 6-1 thrashing of Panama coincided with a stunning victory over Australia at Old Trafford, and Morgan hopes something similar can happen against India.

"We had a similar instance against Australia in the final ODI, you do notice it because in the car park over the far side of the ground there was a big screen," Morgan told a media conference.

"You see the crowd going out and watching the game, but the cheers I suppose were quite frequent in the Panama game but it'll be interesting to see how it goes.

"I don't think it's going to be a good or a bad distraction, it's there, the guys are passionate about keeping an eye on it but we'll still be firmly focused on the game."

Which side will be adding to their trophy collection after our three-match Vitality IT20 series against India?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/g2jQiDRiqb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2018

England shuffled their line-up in their sole T20 against Australia following that ODI win, and that is something Morgan says will continue to happen as they look for the right batting order ahead of the ICC World T20 in two years' time.

"I think you will see more experimentation," he added. "I think we have to be open to what might be the best combination down the line.

"I don't think, here and now, making a solid decision and sticking with it for the next two years is productive or healthy.

"You have to be open-minded about potentially changing the order down the line."

