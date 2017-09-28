Evin Lewis' 176 in vain as England beat WI in D/L scramble

London, September 28: England beat West Indies by six runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method to win the rain-affected fourth one-day international at The Oval on Wednesday (September 28).

Victory saw England go an unassailable 3-0 up in the five-match series, with just Friday's finale in Southampton to come.

West Indies vs England 2017 4th ODI Scorecard

England, set 357 to win after West Indies made 356 for five, was 258 for five off 35.1 overs when rain stopped play -- just ahead of where it needed to be on D/L to win.

West Indies opener Evin Lewis struck an ODI high score of 176 before having to retire hurt, while Alzarri Joseph's figures of five for 56 were also his best at this level.