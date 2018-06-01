Evin Lewis leads the way as West Indies star in T20 fundraiser

Around 15,000 turned up to Lord's for the match held to help raise funds for the cricket facilities devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria in the Caribbean last year.

Those in attendance were treated to a masterclass from the West Indies, with Lewis' 58 setting the tone in their 199-4, while Samuels (43), Ramdin (44 not out) and Russell (21 not out) also starred.

Thisara Perera made 61 in reply for the World XI, but Kesrick Williams (3-42), Russell (2-25) and Samuel Badree (2-4) helped bowl them out for just 127.

The gates are open at the @HomeOfCricket! Fans have their chance to get their hands on the Women's #WT20 trophy which @windieswomen will be defending this November! #CricketRelief pic.twitter.com/hKTdJ5dd69 — ICC (@ICC) 31 May 2018

Lewis' knock came off just 26 balls and included five sixes and as many fours, the opener putting on 75 for the first wicket with Chris Gayle (18), who was unusually outshone.

Samuels was also in the mood to swing, nailing four sixes and a couple of fours off 22 balls, before Ramdin and Russell boosted the tally at the end of the innings.

The World XI toiled in reply and were 8-4 after just 3.3 overs, Lewis taking a great catch at cover to send Tamim Iqbal back off Russell's bowling, before Badree accounted for Luke Ronchi and Dinesh Karthik – the leg-spinner's double-wicket maiden the centrepiece of an implausibly miserly spell.

Russell had a second with the wicket of Sam Billings, before Perera delighted the crowds with seven fours and three sixes in his 37-ball stay.

But the flow of wickets never truly stemmed, Williams ending Perera's knock before sweeping through the tail, as the West Indies celebrated the win.

Source: OPTA