Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ex-Ranji cricketer who cheated firms posing as minister’s secretary held in Telangana

By Pti

Hyderabad, March 6: Police on Saturday arrested an ex-Ranji cricketer in Andhra Pradesh, who allegedly impersonated as a personal secretary to Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao and cheated nine establishments, including corporate firms.

B Nagaraju, who played in Ranji matches for AP during 2014-16, allegedly called companies, corporate hospitals, educational institutions and realtors and introduced himself as PS to Rama Rao, a police release said.

Claiming that Rama Rao would be taking oath as CM, he demanded money from them for erecting hoardings at the LB Stadium here and issuing advertisements in media in connection with the swearing-in ceremony, it said.

Using this modus operandi, he cheated firms and collected an amount of Rs 39,22,400, the release said.

Sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone Team apprehended him on Saturday.

He was arrested in 10 cases earlier and was released on bail, but he did not change his attitude after coming out of prison, it added.

Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is the working president of the ruling TRS.

More INDIA News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ECF 2 - 1 SFC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: india cricket telangana ranji trophy
Story first published: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 22:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More