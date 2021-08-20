Explained: BCCI's new rules for Ranji Trophy. Starting date, Squads for domestic tournaments

Accordingly, the number of support staff is capped at a total of 10. The BCCI officials in the know of developments confirmed the same and said the season starts with the Women's U-19 tournament and the Syed Mushtaq Ali that get underway from October 27.

The coveted Ranji Trophy will get underway from January 5, 2022. The source further told ANI that the BCCI has informed state associations to pick a team physician in each of the squads to manage COVID-19 related issues.

The team physician is separate from the team physiotherapist and is inclusive of the 10 support staff members. The last date for the inter-state transfer and registration of guest players will be 15 days prior to the start of the specific tournament.

As for the grouping and qualification system for the tournaments, for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, there will be five Elite Groups consisting of six teams each and one Plate Group with eight teams.

There will be five matches per team across all groups. The winner of the five Elite Groups will make it directly to the quarterfinals. The second placed teams from each Elite Group and the winner of the Plate Group will play three pre-quarter finals and the three winners will complete the quarters line-up.

For the senior Women's One Day, T20, and Women's Under 19 (One-Day), there will be five Elite Groups consisting of six teams and one Plate Group consisting of six teams.

Many of the domestic tournaments have been suspended since last year because of the Coronavirus pandemic, and the BCCI had to cancel the Ranji Trophy for the first time in several years.