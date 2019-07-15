Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Extra time, Super Over and boundaries – England's dramatic World Cup wins

By Opta
England
None of England's World Cup wins have been straightforward.

London, July 15: England are getting used to needing more than just regulation to win World Cups.

An extraordinary victory over New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday saw England secure their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title.

But not even 50 overs each could separate the teams, and they were also level after the Super Over. Hitting more boundaries was what gave England their triumph.

They have now won a FIFA World Cup, a Rugby World Cup and a Cricket World Cup, and each one took a little extra.

1966 FIFA World Cup final – England 4 West Germany 2 (after extra time)

This remains England's only FIFA World Cup crown and it only came after late drama and what would have been heartbreak had the result gone the other way.

Helmut Haller put West Germany ahead at Wembley before Geoff Hurst's header brought England level in the 18th minute.

But just as Martin Peters' close-range finish looked set to be the winner, Wolfgang Weber scrambled in an equaliser.

Hurst's 101st-minute goal has remained controversial to this day – the effort appearing not to cross the line after bouncing down off the crossbar – and he later sealed England's win.

2003 Rugby World Cup final – Australia 17 England 20 (after extra time)

The boots of Jonny Wilkinson would settle England's first and thus far only Rugby World Cup title, but only after a huge battle in Sydney.

Lote Tuqiri scored the opening try after taking a high Stephen Larkham kick in the corner, but three penalties from the brilliant Wilkinson put England 9-5 ahead before Jason Robinson went over.

Elton Flatley's kicking brought Australia back into the game and his penalty with seconds remaining forced extra time.

A 45-metre penalty from Wilkinson put England ahead again, only for Flatley to respond for the hosts.

The final moment fittingly belonged to Wilkinson, who used his right foot to kick the match-winning drop-goal.

2019 Cricket World Cup final – New Zealand 241-8 & 15-1 England 241 & 15-0 (England win on boundary count)

Perhaps the most extraordinary of the three happened at Lord's on Sunday.

The Black Caps elected to bat and managed 241-8 from their 50 overs, thanks to decent contributions from Henry Nicholls (55) and Tom Latham (47).

Ben Stokes (84 not out) and Jos Buttler (59) led England's response. They needed 15 off the final over and Stokes hit a six before getting six more when he inadvertently deflected a ball to the boundary rope with his bat when diving to make a second run. More drama followed, however, with run outs on the final two balls leading to a tie.

England made 15 from their Super Over and New Zealand did likewise, Martin Guptill run out when coming back for a second – and match-winning – run off the final ball, sparking wild celebrations for the hosts.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ICC WC 2019: Check out Dream XI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue