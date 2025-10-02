IND vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs West Indies on TV and Online?

Who can still sign Ravichandran Ashwin in ILT20 after Auction? India veteran may have 3 Pakistani Teammates

Cricket Fact Check: Haris Rauf retires for Pakistan after Asia Cup Final drubbing? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 10:33 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Haris Rauf's performance in the Asia Cup 2025 has come under scrutiny after the final. His form notably faltered in the final against India, where he conceded 50 runs in just 3.4 overs, including a crucial 17-run 15th over that shifted the momentum decisively towards India.

As India triumphed over Pakistan, Haris' over widely regarded as a turning point that allowed India's successful chase to their ninth Asia Cup title.

Former cricketers and experts criticized Rauf for his expensive bowling in the death overs, questioning the strategic decision of the captain to bowl him at such a crucial phase.

Critics such as Wasim Akram attributed Rauf's struggles to his lack of red-ball cricket experience, stating that this affected his control and ability to handle pressure moments, calling for him to gain more first-class experience to improve. Other former players echoed these sentiments, pointing out Rauf's repeated issues in high-pressure matches and death overs.

Haris Rauf retires from International Cricket?

Amid this, there were reports of Haris Rauf retiring from international cricket. The Pakistan pacer has been embroiled in controversy in the Asia Cup, where his gestures put him in trouble as well. After the final, the ubiquitous criticism in Pakistan was reported the tipping point as Haris was said to have called it quits.

Fact Check: Haris Rauf hasn't Retired for Pakistan

Regarding the swirling rumors of retirement immediately after the Asia Cup final, there is no truth to these claims. The reports arose from an AI-manipulated video circulating on social media that deceptively suggested Rauf had retired post-defeat, but both Haris Rauf and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have denied such assertions.

The notion of his retirement was purely speculative and driven by fan frustration and social media hype rather than any official statement or credible source. As of now, Rauf remains an active member of Pakistan's cricket setup.