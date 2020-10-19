Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Faf du Plessis, Lasith Malinga, Shahid Afridi to play in Lanka Premier League

By Pti
Faf du Plessis, Lasith Malinga, Shahid Afridi to play in Lanka Premier League
Faf du Plessis, Lasith Malinga, Shahid Afridi to play in Lanka Premier League

Colombo, October 19: Former international captains Angelo Mathews, Faf du Plessis and Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell are some of the marquee names picked by the Colombo Kings franchisee in the Lanka Premier League Players' Draft on Monday (October 19).

The tournament will be played between November 21-December 13 at two venues - Pallekele and Hambantota. A total of 23 matches will be played in all.

Two Indian players and former IPL stars, KKR batsman Manvinder Bisla and CSK pacer MS Gony have also been picked from the draft. Dav Whatmore is a part of the coaching set-up of the Colombo franchisee in the League.

Among others, Kandy Tuskers picked up Kushal Janith as the Local Icon while Chris Gayle and Liam Plunkett were picked as the two overseas signing. The team will be coached by Hashan Tilakratne.

Galle Gladiators have Lasith Malinga as the Local Icon while Shahid Afridi and Colin Ingram are the two overseas signing. The team will be coached by Moin Khan.

Dashun Shanka is the Local Icon for Dambulla Hawks while David Miller and Carlos Brathwaite are the overseas signing. The Hawks team will be coached by Jon Lewis.

Meanwhile, Jaffna Stallions have Thisara Perera as the Local Icon and Dawid Malan and Wanindu Hasaranga as the overseas signing.

More SRI LANKA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: WBA 0 - 0 BRN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 37 October 19 2020, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Rajasthan
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, October 19, 2020, 22:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More