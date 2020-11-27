FanCode to live stream matches in New Zealand for Indian audience

Starting with the ongoing West Indies tour of New Zealand, all the NZC matches across both men's and women's cricket, ODIs, T20 and Test matches, till end March 2021 will be available for live streaming on FanCode.

It may be recalled that Amazon Prime Video had bagged the rights for all NZC cricket from late 2021 (2021-22 season) to the 2025-2026 season.

FanCode provides unparalleled sports experience to Indian sports fans through a plethora of user-first features.

Some of these offerings include interactive data overlays, where fans can customise the data they want to see while watching the live stream, interactive live scores, fantasy sports research, match highlights, sports news, and more recently, the choice to subscribe only to the desired sports content.

On FanCode, cricket fans can now have the flexibility to either watch a single match or the entire tournament. For example, in the upcoming cricket tournament of West Indies vs New Zealand, sports fans can opt for either a 'Match Pass', for match-wise access to the tournament, or 'Tour Pass', for access to the entire tournament.

The NZC has released the 2020-21 (Nov 2020-March 2021) international cricket schedule.

The Blackcaps will battle West Indies and Pakistan in three Twenty20 matches and two Test matches each, as well as face Australia in five Twenty20 matches, before rounding off the summer against Bangladesh with 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.

(Source: Media Release)