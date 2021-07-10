FanCode to live-stream WI vs AUS series exclusively

Right from the weekend, FanCode has been exclusively live-streaming two key cricket tours - Australia's tour of the West Indies and Ireland's visit to South Africa.

The West Indies are playing against Australia in the CG Insurance T20I and ODI series that comprises five T20Is and three ODIs.

The paid-user live streaming service is available on myKhel.com.

The tour started on Friday (July 9) with the first T20I at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia.

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I: Aussies' 6-19 collapse hands Windies victory

The West Indies beat Australia by 18 runs in the first of the five-match series with the visitors suffering a humilating collapse as they lost six wickets for 19 runs.

The second match will be held at the same venue on Sunday (July 11).

FanCode had recently become the only platform to offer official merchandise of all eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises during the 14th edition through its online sports fan merchandising store FanCode Shop.

The IPL 2021 edition was suspended midway due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and is expected to resume in September in the UAE.