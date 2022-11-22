Fans lash out at Indian Team management after Sanju Samson left out of playing XI again

Following the T20 World Cup, India travelled to New Zealand for the T20I and ODI series. Several players from the World Cup squad headed home, as the likes of Samson, Ishan Kishan headed to New Zealand. But despite being picked in the squad, Samson failed to make it to the playing XI throughout the T20I series.

On Tuesday, after India clinched the T20I series against New Zealand, the fans rued that fact that the talented Samson was repeatedly left out of the squad, while Rishabh Pant was repeatedly given a chance. Many even said, that BCCI should let him play for other leagues like BBL, since he's not picked for the Indian team.

Fans blamed the team management and lashed out that Pant was getting so many chances, having played 65 matches after debuting in 2017, while Samson had only played 16 matches, having made his debut in 2015.

Criticising the decision, to not pick Samson, Himanshu Pareek, a sports journalist, wrote on Twitter, "India may win this bilateral series, but they have lost the respect of the entire nation by not giving chances to players like Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Umran Malik."

Meanwhile another social media user tweeted, "Sanju deserves to be in Team. When players like Pant, Hooda and Harshal are getting chances again and again. So why can't he? Unfair."

Coming to the three-match T20I series, India won the series 1-0. After the opening game was washed out without a ball being bowled, India clinched a big win in the second match. The third match played at McLean Park in Napier, saw India and New Zealand play out a draw via DLS method.

Following their semifinal exit from the World Cup, Indian cricket is expected to head in a new direction. With Samson still struggling to find a place, despite being a clinical batter, several fans criticised the team management.

Here's how fans and critics reacted:

Rishabh panth is getting chances from last 5 years even He's is not performing...#sanjusamson is a pure talent but just because politics of some seniors players...they don't want sanju in the team...bitter truth...👍🙏#Justiseforsanjusamson pic.twitter.com/q175N5ZFGT — Sahil Thakral (@SahilThakral88) November 22, 2022

Sanju Samson T20I debut in 2015 – Played only 16 matches



Rishabh Pant T20I debut in 2017 – Played 65 matches#SanjuSamson — Raju Jangid (@imRJangid) November 22, 2022

Hats off Sanju Samson for Your patience.



One player is still getting chance even after playing 60 plus T20Is. And you Sanju Samson..🙏🏻 Upar wala sab dekh raha hai. 🙏🏻 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 22, 2022

The fan-base of Sanju Samson is huge. pic.twitter.com/gX1lyHT5MW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 21, 2022

No Sanju Samson, No Umran Malik 👏

Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar still in the team? Can someone please explain🙏 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) November 22, 2022

Rishabh Pant literally threw his wicket away, cant keep wasting opportunities while Sanju Samson is on the bench. Unacceptable 👎 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) November 22, 2022

Sanju Samson still doesn’t get a game. Hard to fathom this #DoddaMathu #crickettwitter #NZvIND — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) November 22, 2022

Sanju Samson has been ignored again. I have no respect left for this team management and captain.#NZvsIND — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 22, 2022

don't know why indian fans are hating bcci sir u give sanju samson a chance he is as a magician of cricket he knows how to weigh the match like scales can show a new direction to the match@IamSanjuSamson @BCCI https://t.co/tVUqmz8cdZ — Yuvraj Sai (@YuvrajSai004) November 22, 2022