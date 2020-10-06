Cricket
First and final warning: Delhi Capitals' spinner Ashwin on mankading

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 6: Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin passed up on an opportunity to mankade Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Ponting smiles as Ashwin refrains from Mankading

Ashwin had a smile on his face as he warned the Australia who had left his crease at the non-strikers' end. While the Delhi spinner was on course to deliver the ball, Finch had left the crease and Ashwin let him off with a warning. Though coach Ricky Ponting was seen smiling after Ashwin showed retraint, the spinner later took to social media and said that this was his first and final warning of the year.

Post Delhi's win Ashwin tagged coach Ponting and Finch, the batsman in question and tweeted, "Let's make it clear!! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don't blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw. #IPL2020."

The incident took place during the third over of RCB's innings. RCB had a wicked smile on his face as he allowed Finch to return to his crease and this made coach Ponting happy.

Prior to the start of the season Ponting and Ashwin had had a discussion, and the coach had told Ashwin not to opt for mankading. Last year, Ashwin drew a lot of attention after he removed Jos Buttler in this manner.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 11:06 [IST]
