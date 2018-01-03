First spell will be critical for Team India in South Africa: Sachin Tendulkar

India-SA series schedule

Experts have already called it as the first major overseas assignment for Team India, under the leadership of their skipper Virat Kohli, which according to them is going decide the fate of the team.

India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who possesses an enormous experience of the playing in South African conditions, has revealed the key to the Indian team's success against a formidable side.

India have toured South Africa six times and Tendulkar was part of five Indian sides. The legendary cricketer, in an interview to Times of India, explained at length why the Proteas are such a good side and why facing them in their backyard is always a challenging task for the touring nations.

When asked about India's key to success against South Africa's quality pace attack, considering the pitches there a seamer's paradise, the former India captain said a lot will depend on how Virat Kohli and his boys will tackle the new ball.

"The first spell is going to be very critical. A lot depends on how we tackle the new ball. If we handle the new ball well then we can actually set the pace for the innings. Getting runs on the board is the key. Regardless of it all, it all depends on how you do on Day One," opined the master blaster, who has slammed five centuries in South Africa.

The highest run-scorer in international cricket believes playing on pace-friendly tracks in India and batting on bouncy South African tracks is a different ballgame. As per the man who has slammed 51 centuries in Tests, the batsmen would have to adjust to the movement of the ball there.

"In India, the new ball is important but the crucial phase for a batsman begins from the 18th to the 20th over, if it's an SG ball, and until the 40th to 50th over it's a very dangerous phase. If the wicket is flat, the ball reverses swings during these overs. The ball will swing later too, but it is likely to swing at a different pace. It'll also reverse swing at 70 overs, but the batsman can adjust because you get the time. Now, what happens when you play abroad? Away from our conditions, the first 25 overs get critical. The new ball and the movement it gets, that's the crucial phase for a sub-continent batsman touring overseas," added the Mumbaikar.

Sachin also stressed that discipline is going to be the key for any side to succeed overseas and advised the team to keep things simple.

"Discipline. That's the key. And then it's about footwork, but footwork is more about the mind. If the mind is free, then the feet are free. These are two important aspects. A lot depends on what state of mind you are in, whether you're complicating things inside your mind or just keeping it simple."

"Whatever works, as long as you're in the right frame. And discipline, which has to come from within. It has to come instinctively and learn what to play, what to leave. What works for one may work differently for another. I'd leave that to the individual," he opined.

Talking about the factors that make South Africa such a formidable side across all formats Sachin said, "The thing with South Africa is that they've always enjoyed an amazing balance. The allrounders provide an air of authority. And by allrounders, I just don't mean guys who could bat and bowl.

"To me, Jonty Rhodes is the most amazing guy I've ever seen on a cricket field when it came to fielding. I've seen many good fielders over the years. Ponting, Gibbs, they were all exceptional. But Jonty was something different. Likewise, when I speak of allrounders, look at the transition that happened from Brian McMillan to Jacques Kallis," he further added.

The first Test match between the two teams will start at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Friday (January 5).