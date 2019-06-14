Five memorable moments from India-Pakistan rivalry at World Cup

WC Special | Schedule | Squads

The archrivals have been facing each other since the 1992 edition played in Australia and New Zealand and on all occasions, it is India who have prevailed over their opponents.

India and Pakistan have played in Sydney (1992), Bengaluru (1996), Birmingham (1999), Centurion (2003), Mohali (2011) and Adelaide (2015).

The six wins have come under Mohammad Azharuddin (1992, 1996, 1999), Sourav Ganguly (2003) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2011, 2015).

Here we take a look at five memorable incidents from India-Pakistan derbies at the World Cup:

Javed Miandad vs Kiran More in 1992

The maverick Pakistani batsman was irked by the Indian wicket-keeper's apparent over-appealing and after complaining to the umpire, he did something bizarre. At the end of an over while chasing 217, Miandad started jumping crazily with his bat held by both hands to mimic More as the latter had an indifferent look. The picture remains a symbol of India-Pakistan rivalry at the World Cup. Pakistan lost the game by 43 runs.

Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamer Sohail in 1996

Pakistan were off to a blazing start in the game, making India's 280-plus total looking easy to achieve. Opener Aamer Sohail drove one from Prasad to the extra-cover region for boundary and started pointing finger at the boundary, apparently asking the bowler to fetch the ball. Prasad, who was looking hapless till then, came back in the very next ball and knocked out Sohail's stumps to give Pakistan a mega blow. India won that game by 39 runs.

Ajay Jadeja slams Waqar Younis, Bengaluru, 1996

The Indian middle-order batsman took the quarterfinal out of Pakistan's reach by slamming a 25-ball 45 at No.6 to power his team's total to 287 for eight in 50 overs. Jadeja was particularly merciless on spearhead Waqar Younis who conceded 67 runs in 10 overs.

Shahid Afridi vs Mohammad Kaif in 2003

Indian batsmen kept the Pakistani bowlers at bay and eventually, Shahid Afridi started abusing Mohammad Kaif who put up a 102-run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar. Afridi was in fact accused of making personal digs at Kaif who though was unfazed and scored a crucial 35 to help his team win by six wickets.

Virat Kohli scores century, Adelaide, 2015

Till the sixth match between India and Pakistan at the World Cup, no Indian batsman had scored a century while for Pakistan, Saeed Anwar had scored one in 2003. There were a couple of 90s from Navjot Singh Sidhu (1996) and Sachin Tendulkar (2003) but it was Virat Kohli, the current captain, who scored India's first century against Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval. He scored 107 off 126 balls at No.3 to give India a 76-run win.