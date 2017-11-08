Five shortest and tallest cricketers of all time

Bengaluru, November 8: The game of cricket is electrifying. It has seen the best of the tallest batsman and the shortest. It has seen the magic of the tallest bowler, as well as the shortest. Cricket is a game which has convinced millions of people that the path to success has nothing to do with physical appearance and when you put enough determination to rise above within, you gain success. Here is the list of such incredible players, who converted their body into run-making, wicket-taking machines, without thinking about their height.

Five tallest cricketers of all time:



#5. Bruce Reid: 2.03m

A former Australian cricketer, Bruce Reid, stood 6ft 8inches tall. He played 27 matches, where he took 113 wickets and in 61 ODIs, he took 63 wickets. It is also notable that, Bruce Reid is a former bowling coach of the Indian national cricket team and he taught and supported Indian bowlers on their 2003-04 tour to Australia.

#4. Joel Garner: 2.03m

Joel Garner stood 6ft 8 inch tall in the West Indies cricket team and he was famously called 'Big Joel'/'Big Bird', for his appearance. This right-arm fast bowler took 259 wickets in the 58 Test and 146 wickets in 98 ODIs.

#3. Peter George: 2.03m

Australian Test cricketer, Peter Robert George also stood 6ft 8 inch tall. George wasn't successful in pulling out a big breakthrough in an International cricket. He played only one test match, where he took two wickets. But he was quite a success in First-Class cricket, where he played 50 matches and took 163 wickets. Most notable thing about Peter George is that, with his right-arm fast-medium bowling, he took all the 10 wickets, once in FC.

#2. Boyd Rankin: 2.04m

Another 6ft 8-inch tall cricketer is Boyd Rankin from Northern Ireland. He played for both England and Ireland in international matches. This right-arm fast-medium bowler took 56 wickets, in the 46 ODIs that he played and he is continuing his career in Ireland cricket team to become a big name.

#1. Mohammad Irfan: 2.16m

Mohammad Irfan, a Pakistani left-arm fast bowler, is the tallest cricketer of all time till date. He stands 7ft 1-inch tall and took 78 wickets in 57 ODIs and 10 wickets in 4 Tests. The left-arm fast bowler was suspended from all forms of cricket on 29th March '17 by the PCB for the allegation of corrupting the game.

Five shortest cricketers of all time:

#5. Gundappa Viswanath: 1.6m

Former Indian cricketer, Gundappa Viswanath is only 5ft 3inch tall. He was vividly noted as the India's finest batsmen during the 1970s, where he played 91 Tests and scored a total of 6080 runs and in 25 ODIs he scored 439 runs. There are also many players in the history of cricket, who had approximately same height.

#4. Parthiv Patel: 1.6m

Indian Cricketer, Parthiv Patel was just 5 feet tall when he made his test debut against England on 8th Aug'02. This left-handed batsman was also a wicket-keeper and opener, who played 23 Tests to score a total of 878 runs and 38 ODIs where he hit 736 runs. Over the year he grew couple inch taller to match 5ft 3inches of height.

#3. Alfred Freeman: 1.57m

Alfred Percy Freeman (A.K.A -Tich Freeman) was an English cricketer who stood 5ft 2inches tall. He played 12 Tests where he scored 154 runs and took a total of 66 wickets. It is notable that, in those 12 Tests, he took 5 wickets in innings five times and 10 wickets in a match 3 times.

#2. Tich Cornford: 1.52m

Walter Latter Cornford (A.K.A -Tich Cornford) was barely five feet tall. Tich played 4 Tests for England, where he scored 36 runs. He was also wicketkeeper and he took 5 catches and made 3 stumpings. But in the First-Class cricket, he made his name, scoring 6554 runs in 496 matches.

#1. Kruger van Wyk: 1.19m

The shortest cricketer ever to play in the international Test, as well as T20 cricket, is Cornelius Francoius Kruger van Wyk. Wyk stands 3 feet 9 inches. The wicketkeeper and right-handed batsman contributed a total of 341 runs in 9 Tests and scored a total of 877 runs in 80 T20 matches.