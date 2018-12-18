Flashback 2018: From Nathan Lyon to Kuldeep Yadav to Mohammed Shami: Top bowlers of the year

Nathan Lyon:

The Australia lead spinner has been in phenomenal form this year and one of the biggest performers for the Aussies in adversity. Lyon played a crucial role in his team's triumph over a mighty Indian side in the Perth Test.

His figures: 9 Tests - 48 wickets average - 32.08 are a testimony to his supreme form in the year.

Lyon is the only bowler to have dismissed Virat Kohli seven times in Test cricket. He did well both at home as well as outside Australia this year and he's looking very dangerous against India.

He has been the wrecker-in-chief for Australia in the ongoing Test series and there is an iota of doubt that he will emerge as the leading wicket-taker between the two teams when the four-Test series concludes.

The right-arm off-spinner has bowled at an impressive economy of 2.75 from 547 overs he's bowled this year - most by any bowler.

Kuldeep Yadav:

45 wickets from 19 ODIs. 6/25 his best figure against England is also the best in effort from a bowler in the year 2018. The Chinaman from India - who's been hailed as the X-factor from India by experts - also had 21 dismissals in 9 T20Is with best figures of 5/24.

Kuldeep has been the most destructive bowler for India and a prime reason for India's success in the limited-overs format.

The Men in Blue have secured 14 wins from 20 ODIs in 2018 and undoubtedly Kuldeep had a major role to play in them.

Kagiso Rabada:

The talented young strike pacer from South Africa has been one of the reasons why the Proteas are doing so well across every format lately, especially in Tests. Rabada who played an important role in the Proteas' Test series win against India has had 46 scalps from 9 Tests. He averaged 20.39 this year.

In the ODIs, he has 23 scalps to his name from 14 games and conceded runs at an economy of 4.87 and picked up a wicket every 32 runs.

Yasir Shah:

The leg-spinner from Pakistan became the quickest to scalp 200 Test wickets (in his 33rd match) during the third Test against New Zealand in UAE. Shah broke the 82-year-long standing record that was owned by Clarrie Grimmett, who took 200 wickets in his 36th Test, way back in 1936.

Yasir has been in sensational form this year as he's picked up 37 wickets in just 5 games. The numbers would definitely been up had he played more games this year but his ominous form and skill certainly puts him amongst the Test bowlers of the year.

Mohammed Shami

The India speedster has picked up 44 wickets from 11 games he's played in the year 2018. The right-arm pacer from Uttar Pradesh achieved his career-best figures in the Perth Test against Australia when he returned with figures of 6/56 from the second innings. Of the 44 wickets he's scalped, 42 have come overseas from 10 games which Shami the most successful bowler, overseas, in the year 2018.

Second on this list is Jasprit Bumrah - who has accounted for 39 wickets in the 8 Tests he's played so far. Bumrah is yet to play a Test match at home. Ishant Sharma (34 wickets from 9 Tests) is the third on the list.

Shami has had a controversial year off the field but the pacer has ensured such issues do not affect his career and the senior pacer has led the Indian pace battery from the front.

Rashid Khan:

The leg-spinner from Afghanistan is the leading wicket-taker in the ODIs year 2018. In 20 ODIs, Rashid has picked up 48 wickets and accounted for 22 T20I wickets in just 8 matches.

The Afghan was at his best during the Asia Cup in UAE where he troubled the batsmen from big teams like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It is due to his exploits and giant strides that is helping Afghanistan do so well in the limited-overs format and cricket gaining immense popularity in the war-torn country.

Dilruwan Perera

The off-spinner from Sri Lanka is the leading wicket-taker in Tests this year. He has claimed 48 wickets from 10 games so far and returned with 3 fifers and a 10-wicket haul (from a Test match) this year. With the veteran Rangana Herath drawing curtains on his decorated career, the onus to lead Sri Lanka's spin attack lies on Perera's shoulders. In three Tests against England at home, Perera accounted for 22 wickets. He was also the wrecker-in-chief for Sri Lanka against South Africa as he scalped 16 wickets from 2 Tests against the Proteas.