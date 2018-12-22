Flashback 2018: Top 5 ODI innings by Indian batsmen: From Kohli to Rayudu

1. Virat Kohli - 112, Durban

Riding on Faf Du Plessis' hundred, South Africa built 269 for eight at Kingsmead. But that total appeared so puny as Kohli did what he does best - chasing down totals with ease. His 112 was not a brutal innings but more of the measured kind and by the time he was dismissed India were just eight runs away from victory. That India completed the chase with 5.3 overs to spare told the efficiency and effect of Kohli in chasing.

2. Virat Kohli - 160, Cape Town

In the third ODI against South Africa, Kohli's duty was to guide India to a competitive total after the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan did all the running during the 140-run second wicket partnership and once the left-hander departed, Kohli took over. He stayed till the end for an unbeaten 160 off 159 balls as others around him struggled to get a move on. Kohli's innings ensured that India reached 303 for six and eventually scored a 124-run win to take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

3. Rohit Sharma - 137, Nottingham

Rohit left the early stage for Dhawan who made a 23-ball 40 in an opening wicket stand of 59 while chasing 269 at Trent Bridge. But Rohit prospered in the company of Kohli and smashed England bowlers around for a 137 off 114 balls with 15 fours and 4 sixes. It was an extraordinary exhibition of clean hitting and Rohit remained unbeaten to handhold India home.

4. Shikhar Dhawan - 114, Dubai

Pakistan made 237 in the Asia Cup Super Four clash and it was sub-par total. But Pakistan had a bowling attack that can make the opposition dance. But this time, Dhawan (114, 100b, 16x4, 2x6) and Rohit Sharma (111 n.o, 119b, 7x4, 4x6) shared an opening stand of 210 runs in 33.3 overs as India scored an emphatic nine runs win in just 39.3 overs. Dhawan, in particular, was in fluent mode crunching the likes of Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali to all parts of the ground.

5. Ambati Rayudu - 100, Mumbai

Virat Kohli had already proclaimed Rayudu as India's long-term choice at No 4 in the run-up to the ICC World Cup 2019. The Hyderabad man seemed to have taken a lot of energy from that security and went on to prove his captain right. At Mumbai, Rayudu paced his innings to such nicety to reach 100 off 81 balls with eight fours and four sixes and in the company of Rohit Sharma (162) took India to an imposing 377for five. The hosts then bowled out the Windies for 153 to celebrate a massive 224 runs victory.