Former Australia Test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Melbourne, The cricket world is mourning the loss of another Australian great, after Test star and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash on Sunday (May 15).

The 46-year-old was involved a single-vehicle accident at Hervey Range, approximately 50km from Townsville in Queensland.

Symonds' death comes barely two months after the loss of his former teammate and leg-spin great, Shane Warne.

“Early information indicates shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” a Queensland Police statement read.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”

A gifted all-rounder, Symonds was an integral part of Australia's World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007, performing with bat and ball, as well as in the field. His 143 in Australia's opening game in 2003 against Pakistan announced his talent to the cricket world, as well as scoring a critical 91 in the semi-final against Sri Lanka.

He was a crowd favourite in the short-form of the game, playing 198 one-day internationals in a dstinctly aggressive style, making 5088 runs and taking 133 wickets.

Though initially considered a white-ball specialist, Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia, scoring 1462 runs at 40.61 and picking up 24 wickets with his tricky off-spin and medium pace bowling.

He was just as renowned for his quality in the field and could turn a match in an instant from the inner ring, with his capacity for spectacular run-outs and catches at timely moments.

“Australian cricket has lost another of its very best," Cricket Australia chair Lachlan Henderson said. "Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history.

“He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends. On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family, team-mates, and friends.”

Symonds is survived by his wife Laura, and children Chloe and Billy.

Story first published: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 7:50 [IST]
