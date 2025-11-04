Former CSK player replaces Ravichandran Ashwin for India in Hong Kong Sixes

Dilip Tirkey on 100 Years of Indian Hockey: "It's Our Duty to Celebrate a Glorious Past and Inspire the Next Generation"

Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of both the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025 and the Big Bash League (BBL) due to injury. The setback comes just days before the Sixes tournament, scheduled from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

Ashwin, who recently called time on his illustrious international career, was set to represent India in the Hong Kong Sixes as his first competitive appearance post-retirement. However, an untimely injury has forced the 38-year-old out of the event and also sidelined him from the BBL, where he was set to join the Sydney Sixers for the 2025-26 season.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has been named as Ashwin's replacement in the India squad for Hong Kong Sixes. Uthappa, who led the side at the Hong Kong Sixes 2024, returns to the lineup with his trademark aggressive style and experience in high-pressure short-format cricket. The 2007 T20 World Cup winner was one of India's standout performers last year, highlighted by a blistering 13-ball 52 against Oman.

Expressing his disappointment, Ashwin said he was looking forward to the unique experience of the Sixes and regretted missing out due to injury. He added that he remains hopeful for a strong Indian performance at the event.

India will be led by Dinesh Karthik, with Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, and now Robin Uthappa completing the squad. The team will look to improve on their past record, having lifted the coveted Hong Kong Sixes trophy only once in history.