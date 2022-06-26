Former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf runs a clothes shop in Pakistan, here's the reason why

BCCI banned Asad Rauf

In a statement in 2016, the BCCI had said, "Mr Asad Rauf has been banned for a period of five years from umpiring or playing or representing cricket in any form or anyway being associated with the activities of the Board and its Affiliates."

A life, sans cricket

Rauf - who has been associated with a few controversies in the past - has completely detached himself from cricket and has been running an apparel shop in Landa Bazar in Lahore.

In an interview with Paktv.tv, Rauf said, "Maine 2013 ke baad cricket se bilkul hi nahi ki... Kyunki mai jo kaam chhodta hu usko chhod hi deta hu (I haven't been in touch with the game since 2013, because once I leave something I leave it completely)."

Asked if he follows cricket, Rauf said, "No, I've umpired in so many games all my life, there's no one left to see now."

On ban BCCI ban

Talking about the BCCI's ban on him Rauf said, "Unse mera toh koi lena dena tha hi nahi, wo unhi (BCCI) ki taraf se aaye aur unhone hi decision le liye (I had nothing to do with these issues, the allegations came from the BCCI's side and they took the decision on me themselves)."

Running the shop for the staff

When asked the reason behind running the shop despite being in the elite panel of umpires in the past, Rauf said, "Bhai, ye mera kaam nahi hai, ye mere staff ki rozi lagi hui hai, ye mai unke liye krta hu (This isn't for me, this is the daily wages of my staff, I work for them)."

Rauf - who has umpired in 49 Tests, 98 ODIs, and 23 T20Is - further added, "It is my habit to reach the peak of whatever work I do. I started work as a shopkeeper, and I have reached my peak. I played cricket; I reached the peak. And then when I started out as an umpire, I said to myself that I need to reach the peak here as well... I have no greed. I have seen a lot of money, and I have seen the world."

Rauf slams Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag had also accused Rauf of spot-fixing and on the show 'What the Duck' the Nawab of Najafgarh had claimed that the Pakistan umpire didn't give him out during a match after he jokingly asked him not to raise his finger during a match against Australia in 2008.

"Asad Rauf was very fond of collecting things. I was the brand ambassador of Adidas at the time, so I gifted him shoes, t-shirts, and glasses, and I jokingly told him not to raise his finger while I am batting. And he did exactly that. I attempted a cut shot but ended up edging it. So thick was the edge that it was heard even inside the dressing room but Rauf gave me not out," Sehwag had told on the show.

Hitting back at the former India opener Rauf told a news channel, "As far as Sehwag is concerned, uski kya majaal wo ek ICC elite umpire se kuch kahe. (Sehwag has no power to ask an ICC elite panel umpire to ask for a favour). I was never accused of such behaviour in my career before."