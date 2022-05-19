Former India cricketers to create live and interactive content on Glance Live Fest

Over 70 million users will enjoy live, interactive, and transactional content from some of India's biggest celebrities and creators across entertainment, gaming, and shopping in this three-day extravaganza.

The first edition of GLF will be streamed on Glance and Roposo - Glance's creator-led live entertainment commerce platform - through June 3, 4 & 5, 2022. GLF content will also be available on Glance TV.

Glance is building the world's largest ecosystem for live content and commerce on-screen zero (smartphone lock screens and home screens of smart TVs). It is empowering users to go beyond just watching, to shaping the narratives of live shows through unique interactive features. GLF will heighten this experience of active real-time participation with all-new, star-studded immersive experiences.

During the GLF, sports fans will witness explosive live interactions between cricketers who are known for their legendary rivalries on the field. These include Virender Sehwag & Shoaib Akhtar, Harbhajan Singh & S Sreesanth, Venkatesh Prasad & Aamer Sohail.

"TheGlance LIVE Fest is giving the world a space where millions can come together and become part of spontaneous, joyful moments of life. Connection, authenticity, and spontaneity are basic human truths that drive each one of us. The Glance LIVE Fest brings all these together for us in the digital world through live and interactive content on the smartphone lock screen," said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President & COO of Glance.

"LIVE can come to life not just when there is a great creator putting on a show, but when people can shape the narratives themselves. All Glance LIVE Fest experiences will celebrate this power of interactivity and engagement that Glance brings to its users," said Rohan Choudhary, VP & GM, Glance Feed.

Source: Media Release