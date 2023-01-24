From Bhuvnehswar to Rashid Khan; When a Bowler conceded 100 or more Runs in ODIs: A Complete List

The 28-year-old bowler came into the side for Henry Shipley and didn't have the best of outings with the ball.

He was taken apart by the Indian batters from the start as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill launched a scathing attack.

Jacob Duffy concedes 100 Runs against India:

The bowler ended up conceding 100 runs in his allotted 10 overs, which has only happened for the 15th time in the history of ODI cricket. He also became the 3rd Kiwi bowler to concede 100 runs in an ODI match.

Duffy conceded 15 runs in his last over as Hardik Pandya went berserk on him in the 49th over of the Indian inning. Although the Kiwi pacer picked up 3 wickets, this is a milestone that he won't be proud of.

But one thing for his respite, this is the first time a bowler has picked up 3 wickets despite conceding 100+ runs.

100 - Jacob Duffy's figures of 3/100 against India make him just the third @BLACKCAPS bowler to concede 100+ runs in a men's ODI (also Martin Snedden and Tim Southee); Duffy's three wickets are the most by any bowler to have conceded 100+ in a single men's ODI. Contrasting. pic.twitter.com/elMwdKkaDL — OptaJason (@OptaJason) January 24, 2023

Most Runs Conceded by a Bowler in an ODI:

Although Duffy went for plenty, this is not the most amount of runs a bowler has given away in an ODI match.

Australia's Michael Lewis holds the humbling record of conceding the most runs, when he was taken for 113 runs in an ODI match against South Africa in 2006. The Aussie bowler had a bad outing in Johannesburg on that day.

India Bowler conceding 100+ Runs in ODIs:

India also have their share of personnel on the list. Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds the record of conceding the most runs in ODIs when 106 runs were taken off his bowling by the Proteas batters in Mumbai. Also, Vinay Kumar is another Indian bowler who conceded 100+ runs, against Australia back in 2013.

Full List of Bowlers conceding 100+ Runs in ODIs:

Rank Player (Country) Over Runs Wickets Opponent Year 1. Michael Lewis (AUS) 10 113 0 South Africa 2006 2. Wahab Riaz (PAK) 10 110 0 England 2016 3. Rashid Khan (AFG) 9 110 0 England 2019 4. Phillippe Boissevain (NED) 10 108 0 England 2022 5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 10 106 1 South Africa 2015 6. Nuwan Pradeep (SL) 10 106 0 India 2017 7. Martin Snedden (NZ) 12 105 2 England 1983 8. Tim Southee (NZ) 10 105 0 India 2009 9. Brian Vitori (ZIM) 9 105 1 New Zealand 2012 10. Jason Holder (WI) 10 104 1 South Africa 2015 11. Vinay Kumar (IND) 9 102 1 Australia 2013 12. Dawlat Zadran (AFG) 10 101 2 Australia 2015 13. Hassan Ali (PAK) 9 100 2 Australia 2017 14. Andrew Tye (AUS) 9 100 0 England 2018 15. Jacob Duffy (NZ) 10 100 3 India 2023