From Dream11 to Apollo Tyres: List Of Indian Cricket Team Jersey Sponsors Over The Years
Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

List Of Indian Cricket Team Jersey Sponsors: Indian cricket team's success and popularity make its jersey one of the most valuable pieces of advertising real estate in international sport. Featuring a brand logo on the Indian jersey not only guarantees massive visibility but also enhances the brand's image on a global stage.

Unsurprisingly, companies have long battled fiercely for this coveted space, investing heavily to be linked with the Men in Blue.

Over the years, many renowned brands have appeared on India's jersey, each partnership leaving its mark on the commercial side of the game. From the early sponsors who paved the way to the latest association with Apollo Tyres, the journey of Team India's jersey deals reflects both the sport's evolution and its ever-growing market appeal.

ITC Limited

The BCCI's first major sponsorship deal came in 1993 when ITC Limited, through its Wills and ITC Hotels divisions, became the jersey sponsor. At the time, the deal was worth ₹35 lakh per Test and ₹32 lakh per ODI. The partnership lasted until 2001, when new government regulations restricted cigarette companies from sports sponsorships, prompting ITC's exit.

Sahara India

Sahara India took over in June 2001, ushering in a new era of commercial partnerships. By 2010, the deal was renewed at a massive ₹3.34 crore per international match. The association was so successful that Sahara expanded into the IPL by owning Pune Warriors India. However, disputes with the BCCI led to the conclusion of both relationships in 2013.

Star India

In 2014, Star India secured the rights by outbidding several competitors. The contract saw BCCI earning ₹1.92 crore per bilateral match and ₹61 lakh for ICC games. This deal ended in early 2017 without renewal.

Oppo Mobiles

The Chinese smartphone giant Oppo Mobiles entered with a record-breaking ₹1,079 crore contract. BCCI received ₹4.61 crore for bilateral fixtures and ₹1.51 crore per ICC match. However, after just two years, Oppo opted out, citing a change in marketing strategy.

Byju's

India's ed-tech leader Byju's stepped in mid-2019, continuing at Oppo's contract terms. The partnership lasted three and a half years before concluding in March 2023.

Dream11

Dream11, India's leading fantasy sports platform, took over in March 2023. Valued at ₹358 crore for 158 matches, the deal paid BCCI ₹4 crore per bilateral and ₹1 crore per ICC match.

However, following a government ban on real-money gaming sponsors, Dream11's contract was terminated early in September 2025.

Apollo Tyres

In a closely contested bidding war, Apollo Tyres emerged victorious, surpassing Canva and JK Cements with a ₹579 crore offer. This three-year agreement averages ₹4.5 crore per game, making it one of BCCI's most lucrative deals. The partnership will debut during the India A vs Australia series in late September 2025 and continue through nearly 130 international fixtures until 2028.

This deal not only brings Apollo Tyres unprecedented global exposure but also continues the legacy of high-profile brands partnering with the world's most followed cricket team.