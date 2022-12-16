Full List of Uncapped Indian and Overseas Players in IPL Auction 2023: From N Jagadeesan To Shivam Mavi

The ten franchises will look to add players to their squads during the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction, which is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23.
A total of 405 players will go under the hammer as teams look to freshen up their squads for the next season of Indian Premier League that is slated to take place from March to May window in 2023.
Up to 87 players can be bought during the auction process. The auction will see the first 86 players being called out in set wise order, while the remaining 319 players will be selected for the accelerated process, wherein the franchises will pick a list of players to be called up in the auction.
While some teams can afford to go big on the star names like Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran to name a few, some teams with a very limited budget will look to assemble squads by signing up some names that are yet to announce themselves in the international stage.
Although not like in the mega auction, the mini auction list too has majority of uncapped players and some could fetch big money based on their previous IPL numbers as well as the domestic performance.
Among the 405 players, 282 are uncapped players. And of the 282 uncapped players, 254 players are Indians, while the rest of the list features players from Afghanistan (2), Australia (5), England (7), South Africa (11) and West Indies (3).
Some of the players that could tempt the franchises are N Jagadeesan, who was part of Chennai Super Kings earlier, has had terrific run in the Indian domestic circuit. Also, players like Shivam Mavi, Shreyas Gopal and KS Bharat bring IPL experience along with them.
The list also features overseas T20 stars such as Benny Howell, James Fuller, Hayden Kerr and young England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, who will make his Test debut soon.
Here is a look at the full list of uncapped Indian and overseas players at the IPL Auction 2023:
|Player
|Country
|Role
|Base Price (in INR Lakhs)
|Shubham Khajuria
|India
|Batter
|20
|Rohan Kunnummal
|India
|Batter
|20
|Chethan L.R.
|India
|Batter
|20
|Shaik Rasheed
|India
|Batter
|20
|Anmolpreet Singh
|India
|Batter
|20
|Himmat Singh
|India
|Batter
|20
|Corbin Bosch
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|20
|Priyam Garg
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Saurabh Kumar
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Vivrant Sharma
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Nishant Sindhu
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Sanvir Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Shashank Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Samarth Vyas
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|K.S. Bharat
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Dinesh Bana
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|N. Jagadeesan
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|Bowler
|20
|K.M. Asif
|India
|Bowler
|30
|Mukesh Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|Bowler
|40
|Lance Morris
|Australia
|Bowler
|30
|Yash Thakur
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Chintal Gandhi
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Shreyas Gopal
|India
|Bowler
|20
|S Midhun
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Izharulhuq Naveed
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|20
|Himanshu Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Sachin Baby
|India
|Batter
|20
|Harpreet Bhatia
|India
|Batter
|20
|Ashwin Hebbar
|India
|Batter
|20
|Pukhraj Mann
|India
|Batter
|20
|Akshat Raghuwanshi
|India
|Batter
|20
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|Batter
|20
|Shoun Roger
|India
|Batter
|20
|Virat Singh
|India
|Batter
|20
|Will Smeed
|England
|Batter
|40
|Apoorv Wankhade
|India
|Batter
|30
|Manoj Bhandage
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|20
|Mayank Dagar
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|20
|Evan Jones
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|20
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Abid Mushtaq
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Suryansh Shedge
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Akash Vashisht
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Ricky Bhui
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Donovan Ferreira
|South Africa
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Baba Indrajith
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Aryan Juyal
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Urvil Patel
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Kirant Shinde
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Luvnith Sisodia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Aniket Choudhary
|India
|Bowler
|30
|Vidwath Kaverappa
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Rajan Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Ravi Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Sushant Mishra
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Ishan Porel
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Akash Singh
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Basil Thampi
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|S.Ajith Ram
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Satyajeet Bachhav
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Tejas Baroka
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Yuvraj Chudasama
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Peter Hatzoglou
|Australia
|Bowler
|20
|Suyash Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Priyansh Arya
|India
|Batter
|20
|Matthew Breetzke
|South Africa
|Batter
|20
|Shivam Chauhan
|India
|Batter
|20
|Rahul Gahlaut
|India
|Batter
|20
|Sudip Gharami
|India
|Batter
|20
|C. Hari Nishaanth
|India
|Batter
|20
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|Batter
|20
|Bhanu Pania
|India
|Batter
|20
|Ekant Sen
|India
|Batter
|20
|Akash Singh
|India
|Batter
|20
|Himanshu Bisht
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Yudhvir Charak
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Mickil Jaiswal
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Shams Mulani
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|G.Aniketh Reddy
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Atit Sheth
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|M. Siddharth
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Swapnil Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Tanay Thyagarajann
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Sumeet Verma
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Sanjay Yadav
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Ajitesh Guruswamy
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Yash Kothari
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Suresh Kumar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Kumar Kushagra
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Anmol Malhotra
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Robin Minz
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Agniv Pan
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Priyesh Patel
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Mitesh Patel
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Abishek Porel
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Bharat Sharma
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Vivek Singh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Abhijeet Tomar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Basit Bashir
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Nandre Burger
|South Africa
|Bowler
|20
|Rasikh Dar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Sakib Hussain
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Waseem Khanday
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Ravi Kiran Majeti
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Anuj Raj
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Avinash Singh
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Prince Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Prithviraj Yarra
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Mushtaq Beg
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Rocky Bhasker
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Sanjith Devaraj
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Raghav Goyal
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Allah Mohammad
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|20
|Lalit Mohan
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Bhuwan Rohilla
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Aman Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Manav Suthar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Anirudh Balachander
|India
|Batter
|20
|Gourav Choudhary
|India
|Batter
|20
|Saurav Chuahan
|India
|Batter
|20
|Kumar Deobrat
|India
|Batter
|20
|Chirag Gandhi
|India
|Batter
|20
|Arman Jaffer
|India
|Batter
|20
|Madhav Kaushik
|India
|Batter
|20
|Priyank Panchal
|India
|Batter
|20
|Ayush Pandey
|India
|Batter
|20
|Rohan Patil
|India
|Batter
|20
|Sanjay Ramaswamy
|India
|Batter
|20
|Siddharth Yadav
|India
|Batter
|20
|Rehan Ahmed
|England
|All Rounder
|40
|Prayas Barman
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Rahul Buddhi
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Vaisakh Chandran
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Writtick Chatterjee
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Prashant Chopra
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Harsh Dubey
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Tanush Kotian
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Ninad Rathva
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|B. Surya
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Jordan Thompson
|England
|All Rounder
|40
|Shivank Vashisth
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Ankush Bains
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Christopher Benjamin
|England
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Connor Esterhuizen
|South Africa
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Mohd Arslan Khan
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Mamidi Krishna
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Fazil Makaya
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Akshdeep Nath
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Deepak Punia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Kunal Rathore
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Ateev Saini
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Bipin Saurabh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|B.R. Sharath
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Yashovardhan Singh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Lakshay Thareja
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Mohit Avasthi
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Ottneil Baartman
|South Africa
|Bowler
|20
|Gurnoor Singh Brar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Shahrukh Dar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Thomas Helm
|England
|Bowler
|40
|Pankaj Jaswal
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Venkatesh Muralidhara
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Geet Puri
|India
|Bowler
|20
|E. Sanketh
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Ajay Sarkar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Ashok Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Kanwar Singh
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Shivam Chaudhary
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Ashwin Das
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|James Fuller
|England
|All Rounder
|40
|Chirag Jani
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Akshay Karnewar
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Bhagmender Lather
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Lone Muzaffar
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Pulkit Narang
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Rohit Rayudu
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Sameer Rizvi
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Tunish Sawkar
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Sonu Yadav
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Auqib Dar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Mukhtar Hussain
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Ashwani Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Hemant Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Nathan McAndrew
|Australia
|Bowler
|20
|Rajesh Mohanty
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Ravi Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Vikash Singh
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Koushik Vasuki
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Vasu Vats
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Shubham Agrawal
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Baba Aparajith
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Anshul Kamboj
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Azim Kazi
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Dev Lakra
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Ajay Mandal
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Abdul P A
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Jitender Pal
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Ritwik Roy Chowdhury
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Shubham Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Avneesh Sudha
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Asad Jamil Ahmed
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Bandaru Ayyappa
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Aashish Bhatt
|India
|Bowler
|20
|McKenny Clarke
|West Indies
|Bowler
|20
|Shubham Kapse
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Gourav Koul
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Raunak Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Trilok Nag
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Atal Bihari Rai
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Ramon Simmonds
|West Indies
|Bowler
|20
|Rajeev Singh
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Mohd. Wasim
|India
|Bowler
|20
|Atharva Ankolekar
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Khizar Dafedar
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Naman Dhir
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Sahil Dhiwan
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Sampark Gupta
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Jordan Hermann
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|20
|Hayden Kerr
|Australia
|All Rounder
|20
|Salman Khan
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Sairaj Patil
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Divyaansh Saxena
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Purnank Tyagi
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Prince Yadav
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Deepraj Gaonkar
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Shubham Garhwal
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Benny Howell
|England
|All Rounder
|40
|Deepesh Nailwal
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Arjun Rapria
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Shashwat Rawat
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Sumit Ruikar
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Rajandeep Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Anunay Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Digvesh Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Pranshu Vijayran
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Prerit Dutta
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Ramakrishna Ghosh
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Shubhang Hegde
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Shamshuzama Kazi
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Ayaz Khan
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Amit Pachhara
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Akul Pandove
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Mohit Rathee
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Garv Sangwan
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Shubham Sharma
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Nehal Wadhera
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Amit Yadav
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Amit Ali
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Rishabh Chauhan
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Matthew Forde
|West Indies
|All Rounder
|20
|Sammar Gajjar
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Rajneesh Gurbani
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Divyansh Joshi
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Dhruv Patel
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Jack Prestwidge
|Australia
|All Rounder
|20
|Aditya Sarvate
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Sagar Solanki
|India
|All Rounder
|20
|Prenelan Subrayen
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|20
|Bhagath Varma
|India
|All Rounder
|20
