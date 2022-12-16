Cricket
Full List of Uncapped Indian and Overseas Players in IPL Auction 2023: From N Jagadeesan To Shivam Mavi

By
N Jagadeesan, Shreyas Gopal and Shivam Mavi among the uncapped players for IPL 2023 Auction
N Jagadeesan, Shreyas Gopal and Shivam Mavi among the uncapped players for IPL 2023 Auction

The ten franchises will look to add players to their squads during the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction, which is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23.

A total of 405 players will go under the hammer as teams look to freshen up their squads for the next season of Indian Premier League that is slated to take place from March to May window in 2023.

Up to 87 players can be bought during the auction process. The auction will see the first 86 players being called out in set wise order, while the remaining 319 players will be selected for the accelerated process, wherein the franchises will pick a list of players to be called up in the auction.

While some teams can afford to go big on the star names like Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran to name a few, some teams with a very limited budget will look to assemble squads by signing up some names that are yet to announce themselves in the international stage.

Although not like in the mega auction, the mini auction list too has majority of uncapped players and some could fetch big money based on their previous IPL numbers as well as the domestic performance.

Among the 405 players, 282 are uncapped players. And of the 282 uncapped players, 254 players are Indians, while the rest of the list features players from Afghanistan (2), Australia (5), England (7), South Africa (11) and West Indies (3).

Some of the players that could tempt the franchises are N Jagadeesan, who was part of Chennai Super Kings earlier, has had terrific run in the Indian domestic circuit. Also, players like Shivam Mavi, Shreyas Gopal and KS Bharat bring IPL experience along with them.

The list also features overseas T20 stars such as Benny Howell, James Fuller, Hayden Kerr and young England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, who will make his Test debut soon.

Here is a look at the full list of uncapped Indian and overseas players at the IPL Auction 2023:

Player Country Role Base Price (in INR Lakhs)
Shubham Khajuria India Batter 20
Rohan Kunnummal India Batter 20
Chethan L.R. India Batter 20
Shaik Rasheed India Batter 20
Anmolpreet Singh India Batter 20
Himmat Singh India Batter 20
Corbin Bosch South Africa All Rounder 20
Priyam Garg India All Rounder 20
Saurabh Kumar India All Rounder 20
Vivrant Sharma India All Rounder 20
Nishant Sindhu India All Rounder 20
Sanvir Singh India All Rounder 20
Shashank Singh India All Rounder 20
Samarth Vyas India All Rounder 20
K.S. Bharat India Wicketkeeper 20
Mohammed Azharuddeen India Wicketkeeper 20
Dinesh Bana India Wicketkeeper 20
Abhimanyu Easwaran India Wicketkeeper 20
N. Jagadeesan India Wicketkeeper 20
Sumit Kumar India Wicketkeeper 20
Upendra Singh Yadav India Wicketkeeper 20
Vaibhav Arora India Bowler 20
K.M. Asif India Bowler 30
Mukesh Kumar India Bowler 20
Shivam Mavi India Bowler 40
Lance Morris Australia Bowler 30
Yash Thakur India Bowler 20
Mujtaba Yousuf India Bowler 20
Murugan Ashwin India Bowler 20
Chintal Gandhi India Bowler 20
Shreyas Gopal India Bowler 20
S Midhun India Bowler 20
Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan Bowler 20
Himanshu Sharma India Bowler 20
Sachin Baby India Batter 20
Harpreet Bhatia India Batter 20
Ashwin Hebbar India Batter 20
Pukhraj Mann India Batter 20
Akshat Raghuwanshi India Batter 20
Himanshu Rana India Batter 20
Shoun Roger India Batter 20
Virat Singh India Batter 20
Will Smeed England Batter 40
Apoorv Wankhade India Batter 30
Manoj Bhandage India All Rounder 20
Gerald Coetzee South Africa All Rounder 20
Mayank Dagar India All Rounder 20
Duan Jansen South Africa All Rounder 20
Evan Jones South Africa All Rounder 20
Prerak Mankad India All Rounder 20
Abid Mushtaq India All Rounder 20
Suryansh Shedge India All Rounder 20
Jagadeesha Suchith India All Rounder 20
Akash Vashisht India All Rounder 20
Ricky Bhui India Wicketkeeper 20
Donovan Ferreira South Africa Wicketkeeper 20
Baba Indrajith India Wicketkeeper 20
Sheldon Jackson India Wicketkeeper 20
Aryan Juyal India Wicketkeeper 20
Urvil Patel India Wicketkeeper 20
Kirant Shinde India Wicketkeeper 20
Luvnith Sisodia India Wicketkeeper 20
Vishnu Solanki India Wicketkeeper 20
Vishnu Vinod India Wicketkeeper 20
Aniket Choudhary India Bowler 30
Vidwath Kaverappa India Bowler 20
Rajan Kumar India Bowler 20
Ravi Kumar India Bowler 20
Sushant Mishra India Bowler 20
Arzan Nagwaswalla India Bowler 20
Ishan Porel India Bowler 20
Akash Singh India Bowler 20
Basil Thampi India Bowler 20
Vyshak Vijay Kumar India Bowler 20
S.Ajith Ram India Bowler 20
Satyajeet Bachhav India Bowler 20
Tejas Baroka India Bowler 20
Yuvraj Chudasama India Bowler 20
Peter Hatzoglou Australia Bowler 20
Suyash Sharma India Bowler 20
Shivam Sharma India Bowler 20
Priyansh Arya India Batter 20
Matthew Breetzke South Africa Batter 20
Shivam Chauhan India Batter 20
Rahul Gahlaut India Batter 20
Sudip Gharami India Batter 20
C. Hari Nishaanth India Batter 20
Amandeep Khare India Batter 20
Bhanu Pania India Batter 20
Ekant Sen India Batter 20
Akash Singh India Batter 20
Himanshu Bisht India All Rounder 20
Yudhvir Charak India All Rounder 20
Mickil Jaiswal India All Rounder 20
Shams Mulani India All Rounder 20
G.Aniketh Reddy India All Rounder 20
Atit Sheth India All Rounder 20
M. Siddharth India All Rounder 20
Swapnil Singh India All Rounder 20
Tanay Thyagarajann India All Rounder 20
Sumeet Verma India All Rounder 20
Sanjay Yadav India All Rounder 20
Ajitesh Guruswamy India Wicketkeeper 20
Yash Kothari India Wicketkeeper 20
Suresh Kumar India Wicketkeeper 20
Kumar Kushagra India Wicketkeeper 20
Anmol Malhotra India Wicketkeeper 20
Robin Minz India Wicketkeeper 20
Agniv Pan India Wicketkeeper 20
Priyesh Patel India Wicketkeeper 20
Mitesh Patel India Wicketkeeper 20
Abishek Porel India Wicketkeeper 20
Nitish Kumar Reddy India Wicketkeeper 20
Bharat Sharma India Wicketkeeper 20
Vivek Singh India Wicketkeeper 20
Abhijeet Tomar India Wicketkeeper 20
Basit Bashir India Bowler 20
Nandre Burger South Africa Bowler 20
Rasikh Dar India Bowler 20
Sakib Hussain India Bowler 20
Waseem Khanday India Bowler 20
Ravi Kiran Majeti India Bowler 20
Lukman Hussain Meriwala India Bowler 20
Anuj Raj India Bowler 20
Ankit Singh Rajpoot India Bowler 20
Avinash Singh India Bowler 20
Prince Yadav India Bowler 20
Prithviraj Yarra India Bowler 20
Mushtaq Beg India Bowler 20
Rocky Bhasker India Bowler 20
Sanjith Devaraj India Bowler 20
Raghav Goyal India Bowler 20
Allah Mohammad Afghanistan Bowler 20
Lalit Mohan India Bowler 20
Bhuwan Rohilla India Bowler 20
Aman Sharma India Bowler 20
Manav Suthar India Bowler 20
Anirudh Balachander India Batter 20
Gourav Choudhary India Batter 20
Saurav Chuahan India Batter 20
Kumar Deobrat India Batter 20
Chirag Gandhi India Batter 20
Arman Jaffer India Batter 20
Madhav Kaushik India Batter 20
Priyank Panchal India Batter 20
Ayush Pandey India Batter 20
Rohan Patil India Batter 20
Sanjay Ramaswamy India Batter 20
Siddharth Yadav India Batter 20
Rehan Ahmed England All Rounder 40
Prayas Barman India All Rounder 20
Rahul Buddhi India All Rounder 20
Vaisakh Chandran India All Rounder 20
Writtick Chatterjee India All Rounder 20
Prashant Chopra India All Rounder 20
Harsh Dubey India All Rounder 20
Tanush Kotian India All Rounder 20
Ninad Rathva India All Rounder 20
B. Surya India All Rounder 20
Jordan Thompson England All Rounder 40
Shivank Vashisth India All Rounder 20
Ankush Bains India Wicketkeeper 20
Christopher Benjamin England Wicketkeeper 20
Connor Esterhuizen South Africa Wicketkeeper 20
Mohd Arslan Khan India Wicketkeeper 20
Mamidi Krishna India Wicketkeeper 20
Fazil Makaya India Wicketkeeper 20
Akshdeep Nath India Wicketkeeper 20
Deepak Punia India Wicketkeeper 20
Kunal Rathore India Wicketkeeper 20
Ateev Saini India Wicketkeeper 20
Bipin Saurabh India Wicketkeeper 20
B.R. Sharath India Wicketkeeper 20
Yashovardhan Singh India Wicketkeeper 20
Lakshay Thareja India Wicketkeeper 20
Mohit Avasthi India Bowler 20
Ottneil Baartman South Africa Bowler 20
Gurnoor Singh Brar India Bowler 20
Shahrukh Dar India Bowler 20
Thomas Helm England Bowler 40
Pankaj Jaswal India Bowler 20
Venkatesh Muralidhara India Bowler 20
Geet Puri India Bowler 20
E. Sanketh India Bowler 20
Ajay Sarkar India Bowler 20
Ashok Sharma India Bowler 20
Kanwar Singh India Bowler 20
Shivam Chaudhary India All Rounder 20
Ashwin Das India All Rounder 20
James Fuller England All Rounder 40
Chirag Jani India All Rounder 20
Akshay Karnewar India All Rounder 20
Bhagmender Lather India All Rounder 20
Lone Muzaffar India All Rounder 20
Pulkit Narang India All Rounder 20
Rohit Rayudu India All Rounder 20
Sameer Rizvi India All Rounder 20
Tunish Sawkar India All Rounder 20
Sonu Yadav India All Rounder 20
Auqib Dar India Bowler 20
Mukhtar Hussain India Bowler 20
Kulwant Khejroliya India Bowler 20
Ashwani Kumar India Bowler 20
Hemant Kumar India Bowler 20
Nathan McAndrew Australia Bowler 20
Rajesh Mohanty India Bowler 20
Ravi Sharma India Bowler 20
Vikash Singh India Bowler 20
Koushik Vasuki India Bowler 20
Vasu Vats India Bowler 20
Shubham Agrawal India All Rounder 20
Baba Aparajith India All Rounder 20
Anshul Kamboj India All Rounder 20
Azim Kazi India All Rounder 20
Dev Lakra India All Rounder 20
Ajay Mandal India All Rounder 20
Abdul P A India All Rounder 20
Jitender Pal India All Rounder 20
Ritwik Roy Chowdhury India All Rounder 20
Utkarsh Singh India All Rounder 20
Shubham Singh India All Rounder 20
Avneesh Sudha India All Rounder 20
Asad Jamil Ahmed India Bowler 20
Bandaru Ayyappa India Bowler 20
Aashish Bhatt India Bowler 20
McKenny Clarke West Indies Bowler 20
Shubham Kapse India Bowler 20
Gourav Koul India Bowler 20
Raunak Kumar India Bowler 20
Trilok Nag India Bowler 20
Atal Bihari Rai India Bowler 20
Ramon Simmonds West Indies Bowler 20
Rajeev Singh India Bowler 20
Mohd. Wasim India Bowler 20
Atharva Ankolekar India All Rounder 20
Khizar Dafedar India All Rounder 20
Naman Dhir India All Rounder 20
Sahil Dhiwan India All Rounder 20
Sampark Gupta India All Rounder 20
Jordan Hermann South Africa All Rounder 20
Hayden Kerr Australia All Rounder 20
Salman Khan India All Rounder 20
Sairaj Patil India All Rounder 20
Divyaansh Saxena India All Rounder 20
Purnank Tyagi India All Rounder 20
Prince Yadav India All Rounder 20
Deepraj Gaonkar India All Rounder 20
Shubham Garhwal India All Rounder 20
Benny Howell England All Rounder 40
Deepesh Nailwal India All Rounder 20
Arjun Rapria India All Rounder 20
Shashwat Rawat India All Rounder 20
Sumit Ruikar India All Rounder 20
Shivam Sharma India All Rounder 20
Rajandeep Singh India All Rounder 20
Anunay Singh India All Rounder 20
Digvesh Singh India All Rounder 20
Pranshu Vijayran India All Rounder 20
Prerit Dutta India All Rounder 20
Ramakrishna Ghosh India All Rounder 20
Shubhang Hegde India All Rounder 20
Shamshuzama Kazi India All Rounder 20
Ayaz Khan India All Rounder 20
Amit Pachhara India All Rounder 20
Akul Pandove India All Rounder 20
Mohit Rathee India All Rounder 20
Garv Sangwan India All Rounder 20
Shubham Sharma India All Rounder 20
Nehal Wadhera India All Rounder 20
Amit Yadav India All Rounder 20
Amit Ali India All Rounder 20
Rishabh Chauhan India All Rounder 20
Matthew Forde West Indies All Rounder 20
Sammar Gajjar India All Rounder 20
Rajneesh Gurbani India All Rounder 20
Divyansh Joshi India All Rounder 20
Dhruv Patel India All Rounder 20
Jack Prestwidge Australia All Rounder 20
Aditya Sarvate India All Rounder 20
Sagar Solanki India All Rounder 20
Prenelan Subrayen South Africa All Rounder 20
Bhagath Varma India All Rounder 20
Comments

Story first published: Friday, December 16, 2022, 15:26 [IST]
