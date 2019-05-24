Gautam Gambhir becomes first World Cup winner after Kirti Azad to enter Lok Sabha

The politics of the ruling BJP had suited him even more. The 37-year-old contested the recently concluded Lok Sabha election and won the East Delhi seat defeating his opponents from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party by a huge margin. Atishi Marlena, the AAP candidate with whom Gambhir got involved in an ugly pamphlet controversy during the election, also congratulated him on his win.

With this win, Gambhir became the second member of a World Cup-winning squad to become an MP (Lok Sabha). The other one is Kirti Azad, who was also in the BJP earlier and left it to join the Congress earlier this year. While Azad was a member of the 1983 World Cup squad, Gambhir played for India in the 2011 World Cup besides the 2007 World Twenty20.

Gambhir left cricket in December last year during the Ranji Trophy and finished his stint with the game by scoring a hundred in his final outing which was against Andhra. The former opening batsman has over 10,000 runs in international cricket with 20 hundreds.

Gambhir's political innings

Gambhir's stint in politics will be interesting for the man had said after quitting the game that his straight-forward opinions had created obstacles for him on occasions. Politics is no different a field where adjustments of words are equally key and being a man who never minces his words, the former Delhi cricketer could have his moments of frustration.

Nevertheless, the man's election confirms yet another representative of the youth in the Parliament who is expected to work towards social awareness and betterment. Besides, given his animosity towards Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he could be the BJP's No.1 weapon to be unleashed against the AAP leader.

इस चुनाव में अरविंद केजरीवाल ने अपना ज़मीर और ईमान खोया है, 8 महीने में अपनी सत्ता खोएगा ! जितना कीचड़ AAP ने दिल्ली में फैलाया है, उतना ही ‘कमल’ दिल्ली में खिलेगा !! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 23, 2019

The Delhi Assembly elections are due early next year. Could the man expect to become Delhi's next CM?