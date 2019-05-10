VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh back Gautam Gambhir following pamphlet row in Delhi Lok Sabha Elections

Gambhir - who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket earlier this year - is contesting Lok Sabha Election on BJP ticket from East-Delhi constituency. On Thursday, Atishi accused Gambhir of distributing pamphlets containing obscene remarks about her, but his former teammates stood firmly behind Gambhir.

"Shocked to hear about yesterday's developments. Having known @GautamGambhir for nearly 2 decades, I can vouch for his integrity, character and the respect he has for women," Laxman tweeted on the micro-blogging site.

Before the stylish Hyderabadi voiced his support for the 37-year-old cricketer, ace off-spinner Harbhajan also backed Gambhir.

"I am shocked to note yesterday's events involving @GautamGambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill for any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this," Harbhajan, who has over 400 Test wickets, wrote on his Twitter handle.

Gambhir's fans and cricket experts on Twitter too came in support of the former Delhi cricketer.

On Thursday, Atishi broke down while reading out the contents of the pamphlet at a press conference. Stating that he will quit politics if proven guilty, Gambhir has denied all the charges and has sent defamation notices to Atishi, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The legal notice demands immediate withdrawal of each statement made against Gambhir.