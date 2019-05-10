Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh back Gautam Gambhir following pamphlet row in Delhi Lok Sabha Elections

By
VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh back Gautam Gambhir following pamphlet row in Delhi Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi, May 10: India's batting legend and former cricketer VVS Laxman and senior spinner Harbhajan Singh came out in support of former India teammate Gautam Gambhir after the cricketer-turned-politician was accused of circulating "obscene" remarks about Aam Aadmi Party's candidate, Atishi.

Gambhir - who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket earlier this year - is contesting Lok Sabha Election on BJP ticket from East-Delhi constituency. On Thursday, Atishi accused Gambhir of distributing pamphlets containing obscene remarks about her, but his former teammates stood firmly behind Gambhir.

"Shocked to hear about yesterday's developments. Having known @GautamGambhir for nearly 2 decades, I can vouch for his integrity, character and the respect he has for women," Laxman tweeted on the micro-blogging site.

Before the stylish Hyderabadi voiced his support for the 37-year-old cricketer, ace off-spinner Harbhajan also backed Gambhir.

"I am shocked to note yesterday's events involving @GautamGambhir. I know him well and he can never talk ill for any woman. Whether he wins or loses is another matter but the man is above all this," Harbhajan, who has over 400 Test wickets, wrote on his Twitter handle.

Gambhir's fans and cricket experts on Twitter too came in support of the former Delhi cricketer.

On Thursday, Atishi broke down while reading out the contents of the pamphlet at a press conference. Stating that he will quit politics if proven guilty, Gambhir has denied all the charges and has sent defamation notices to Atishi, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The legal notice demands immediate withdrawal of each statement made against Gambhir.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue