Cricket Gary Stead Steps Out of Comfort Zone to Coach Andhra in Ranji Trophy Season Gary Stead, the former New Zealand coach, embraces a new challenge with Andhra Cricket for the Ranji Trophy. He aims to expand his coaching knowledge while contributing to the team's development. By Mykhel Team Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 13:17 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Gary Stead, the former New Zealand coach, is stepping into a new role as the head coach of Andhra for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

This position takes him out of his comfort zone, but he sees it as an opportunity to expand his coaching expertise. Stead has previously led New Zealand to significant achievements, including the WTC title and finals in major international tournaments.

Stead's appointment follows a trend of foreign coaches taking on roles in Indian domestic cricket. Notable names like Dav Whatmore and Michael Bevan have also contributed to this scene. Stead expressed enthusiasm about learning more about his coaching style through this experience. He was drawn to the vision presented by Andhra Cricket Association's leadership during their discussions.

Coaching Philosophy and Challenges

Stead is no stranger to Indian conditions, having visited the country multiple times as New Zealand's coach. His experience includes leading New Zealand to a 3-0 Test series victory over India. This familiarity with Indian pitches and conditions will be beneficial in his new role. "I've been to India, probably, eight or nine times now," he noted.

The 53-year-old coach emphasises the importance of players becoming their own best coaches. He aims to help them make sound decisions on the field, which he believes is crucial for player development. "My philosophy around coaching is to try and make the players to be their own best coaches," he explained.

Team Dynamics and Expectations

Stead is excited about working with Andhra's team, which includes India players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and KS Bharat, along with experienced domestic cricketers such as Ricky Bhui. He sees a blend of youth and experience in the squad and hopes they can perform well collectively. "I'm still getting to know the players, but there is a lot of talent here," he said.

Andhra is grouped with teams like Uttar Pradesh, Baroda, and Tamil Nadu in Elite Group A for this season's Ranji Trophy. Stead believes that the split season format won't impact player performance negatively. He finds it beneficial for players to adapt to changes, similar to international cricket dynamics.

Balancing Roles and Managing Expectations

In addition to his role with Andhra, Stead will continue as a high-performance coach for New Zealand Cricket on a part-time basis. He feels confident about managing both roles effectively. "That's high performance coach just a part-time role when I'm back in New Zealand," he mentioned.

Despite high expectations from fans and stakeholders, Stead remains focused on his responsibilities. He acknowledges the pressure but prioritises fulfilling his role diligently. "All I can do is look in the mirror every day and know that I'm doing the role that I've been coming here to be asked to do," he stated.

Stead's impressive coaching credentials have raised hopes for Andhra's success this season. He is committed to helping the team excel by leveraging their diverse talents in batting and pace bowling. While aware of external expectations, Stead concentrates on what he can control within his coaching duties.

With inputs from PTI