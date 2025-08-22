Cricket Gautam Gambhir Wears His Heart On His Sleeve: Ross Taylor Heaps Praise On India Coach Amid Asia Cup Selection Flak- Exclusive By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 21:10 [IST]

While Gautam Gambhir has been under fire from fans and experts alike for excluding an in-form Shreyas Iyer from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, former New Zealand star Ross Taylor has thrown his weight behind the Indian head coach, lauding his approach and recent successes.

Speaking exclusively to MyKhel on the sidelines of CL T10 2025, Taylor praised Gambhir's attitude and influence on the Indian side since taking over in July 2024. "I've played against him at the international level and in the IPL and also at the Legends League as well. He wears his heart on his sleeve and I think he'll give that Indian team that hard edge that they need," Taylor remarked.

Gambhir, who succeeded Rahul Dravid following India's T20 World Cup triumph last year, has already made an instant impact. Under his guidance, India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy and fought their way to a 2-2 Test series draw against England in challenging English conditions.

Taylor believes Gambhir's relentless drive to succeed has been key to India's recent performances. "I think he wants the best for every team that he's coaching and playing, and the success he had at IPL as well. I think he'll want to continue to win," Taylor said.

India's upcoming Asia Cup campaign in the UAE presents Gambhir with another big challenge-defending the title in a T20 format that will serve as a crucial preparation ground for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. "It's still a good result, I think, to all in England. It's not an easy place to play cricket, especially for teams from the subcontinent. And I'm sure playing in the UAE for the Asia Cup is also another opportunity for them to try and get some silverware," Taylor added.

Despite the criticism over squad selection, Taylor's endorsement highlights the growing respect Gambhir commands internationally. With a major trophy already in the bag and a winning mentality at the helm, all eyes will now be on how Gambhir's India fares in the Asia Cup.