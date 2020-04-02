Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gautam Gambhir angry: Not just Dhoni's six won India the 2011 World Cup but team effort

By
Gautam Gambhir angry over giving credit to Dhonis six alone
Gautam Gambhir angry over giving credit to Dhoni's six alone

Bengaluru, April 2: On the ninth anniversary of India's World Cup 2011 triumph, Gautam Gambhir, one of the architects of the victory over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede on April 2, could not hide his displeasure when a popular cricket website tweeted the image of MS Dhoni hitting the sixer to seal India's title win.

"Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX," Gambhir tweeted in reply to a tweet by the website.

Gambhir had made a pivotal 97 in the final against Sri Lanka and Dhoni an unbeaten 91 and the duo milked a match-winning 109 runs for the fourth wicket that pushed India to the doorsteps of the victory. India eventually won by six wickets to end a 28-year long wait. India's previous triumph in the 50-over World Cup came in 1983 under Kapil Dev against the West Indies at Lord's.

Since then Gambhir had retired from international cricket and now is a Member of Parliament from New Delhi in the ticket of Bharatiya Janata Party. Dhoni had retired from Test cricket but continues to play in ODIs and T20Is and had also relinquished his captaincy as Virat Kohli took over as India captain across the formats.

However, currently the Jharkhand man is on a sabbatical from top-flight cricket. His last appearance for India was the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand in June. Since then he has skipped away series against West Indies and New Zealand, as well as the home series against South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. He might have been banking on the IPL 2020 to stake his claim for a berth in Team India, but the tournament has been pushed back until April 15 in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty continues to shroud over the event.

More GAUTAM GAMBHIR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 13:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue