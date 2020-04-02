Gautam Gambhir angry: Not just Dhoni's six won India the 2011 World Cup but team effort

"Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX," Gambhir tweeted in reply to a tweet by the website.

Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX. pic.twitter.com/WPRPQdfJrV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

Gambhir had made a pivotal 97 in the final against Sri Lanka and Dhoni an unbeaten 91 and the duo milked a match-winning 109 runs for the fourth wicket that pushed India to the doorsteps of the victory. India eventually won by six wickets to end a 28-year long wait. India's previous triumph in the 50-over World Cup came in 1983 under Kapil Dev against the West Indies at Lord's.

Since then Gambhir had retired from international cricket and now is a Member of Parliament from New Delhi in the ticket of Bharatiya Janata Party. Dhoni had retired from Test cricket but continues to play in ODIs and T20Is and had also relinquished his captaincy as Virat Kohli took over as India captain across the formats.

However, currently the Jharkhand man is on a sabbatical from top-flight cricket. His last appearance for India was the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand in June. Since then he has skipped away series against West Indies and New Zealand, as well as the home series against South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. He might have been banking on the IPL 2020 to stake his claim for a berth in Team India, but the tournament has been pushed back until April 15 in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty continues to shroud over the event.