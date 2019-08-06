Gautam Gambhir slams Shahid Afridi as ex-Pakistan cricketer claims 'India committing crimes against humanity in Kashmir'

Gambhir, who is an MP in the Narendra Modi government, slammed Afridi for putting his opinion on Kashmir but turning blind to the human rights violations taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Afridi, on Monday (August 5), termed India's decision as "unprovoked aggression" and called it "crimes against humanity".

"Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate," tweeted former Pakistan captain.

Gambhir, who has always been vocal about the issue of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and criticised Pakistan for aiding the terror outfits in its territory, hit back at the Pakistani all-rounder saying he "was spot on" and should be "lauded" for highlighting it.

The BJP MP from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat added further that Afridi had forgotten to mention that all the atrocities were taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is "unprovoked aggression", there r "crimes against humanity". He shud be lauded 👏for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in "Pakistan Occupied Kashmir". Don't worry, will sort it out son!!!," tweeted Gambhir.

Gambhir and Afridi have always been at loggerhead all through their cricketing career and the heated exchange of words between the two continues till date.