Gay couple lauds Ben Stokes for saving them from homophobic yobs

London, October 28: Kai Barry, 26, and Billy O'Connell, 20, a gay couple, said England all-rounder Ben Stokes was defending them against abuse after buying them drinks on the night of the brawl outside a nightclub at Bristol last month.

Their claims could lead to Stokes being cleared over the punch-up and freed to play in the First Test in Australia next month, reports the Sun.

"We were so grateful to Ben for stepping in to help. He was a real hero. Kai feared he could be attacked. If Ben hadn't intervened it could have been a lot worse for us," said Kai.

"I'm not a fighter and we didn't want a fight. We could've been in real trouble. Ben was a real gentleman," Kai said.

The pals were clubbing in Bristol's Clifton Triangle on a Sunday night when they bumped into Stokes and England team-mate Alex Hales in a bar.

The cricketers were celebrating their one-day win over West Indies.

"Ben bought us Jägerbombs. He knew we were gay but he didn't make anything of it," said Kai.

The pair said they were dancing when they overheard someone call them "batty boys", a derogatory term for gays.

Kai said: "Ben Stokes asked where we were going next as it was Sunday and most places were closed.

"We always dance with loads of girls so I think he wanted to know where we were going so they could follow."

Kai said he and Billy headed for the Lizard Lounge but it was shut.

As they walked along Queens Road with Stokes and Alex Hales near them, the pair claim they heard more shouts of "batty boys".

"When the fight happened it came out of nowhere. I'm not a violent person. And that's probably why Ben Stokes stood up for me.

"We tried to stop it but couldn't do anything. Ben was amazing for standing up for us like that."

"Towards the end of the fight it all got a bit scary so we walked off," he added.