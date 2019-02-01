Getting India on DRS board is a major achievement: David Richardson

"It has been 17-year run for me with the ICC. It took a lot longer for us to convince the BCCI about the DRS. I am glad that we managed to do that. It pleases me that ICC made progress in the technology aspect in the last few years. We were able to provide proper context and format in which all teams could perform," said Richardson during a media interaction.

The former South African wicketkeeper listed World Test Championship as one of his biggest achievements. "I am very pleased that we were able to convince all the Test playing nations to compete in the World Test Championships. The idea was in the pipeline for a long time but finally we'll get it underway," he said.

There has been cloud over India hosting the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 50-over World Cup over tax disputes but Richardson downplayed the issue. "For the ICC, the tax exemptions are essential. The money saved by this is pumped into the sport by helping different cricket boards like the Cricket West Indies, who don't generate as much revenue as the BCCI. However, it is premature to say that there is any threat over the 2021 and 2023 events. I am sure the matter will be handled soon," the ICC CEO said.

Richardson said the ICC has been immensely proactive in its battle against corruption. "Earlier, the ICC only concentrated on educating the cricketers to inform us about illegal approaches by these nefarious elements. But we are starting to get more pro-active now. We are tracking these characters down and trying to disrupt their mode of operation," he said.

"We are not only focusing on anti-corruption but for us keeping up the spirit of cricket is paramount. We have come down hard on cricketers bringing disrepute to the game," Richardson said.