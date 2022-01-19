Glenn Maxwell slams 154* off 64 balls to register highest individual score in BBL history

The explosive right-handed batsman smashed an unbeaten 154 runs off just 64 deliveries at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and guided his team Melbourne Stars to a massive 273 for two against Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday (January 19).

Melbourne Stars' 273 also happens to be the highest team total in the history of the domestic T20 league in Australia. It is the third-highest team total in the T20 format, be it in T20 leagues, domestic tournaments or international games. In the entire innings, Melbourne Stars managed to register 29 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Playing his 100th BBL game, Maxwell - who is also nicknamed Big Show - hammered 29 fours and 10 sixes. It was also Maxwell's second BBL hundred. Maxwell has surpassed the previous best of 147 not out in the BBL. The 147* was smashed by his Melbourne Stars teammate Marcus Stoinis. Interestingly, Stoinis was present at the other end when Maxwell - his Melbourne Stars captain - went past his record.

Stoinis also showcased his big-hitting prowess as he smashed 75 off just 31 balls. The right-handed Aussie all-rounder's innings was laced with four boundaries and six maximums. Stoinis stitched a partnership of 132 runs for the third wicket.

Maxwell's innings would have also left their IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) happy. Maxwell - who had a good IPL 2021 for the RCB - was retained by the franchise for a sum of Rs 11 crore. RCB retained Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Maxwell and pacer Mohammad Siraj (Rs 7 crore) ahead of IPL 2022.