Google dedicates doodle to Sir Don Bradman on his 110th birth anniversary

'Sir Don Bradman' is widely hailed as greatest ever batsmen to have played the 'Gentlemen's Game' and still holds the record of having Test average of 99.94 in 52 Tests.

Bradman was born on this day in 1908 in Cootamundra, New South Wales and led the Australian team known as "The Invincibles" against England.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and remembered the day when he met the legendary cricketer.

"It's been 20 years since I met the inspirational Sir #DonBradman but that special memory is so vivid. I still recall his amazing wit, warmth, and wisdom. Remembering him fondly today, on what would have been his 110th birthday," tweeted Tendulkar.

The legendary cricketer made his international debut at the age of 20 when Australia played England at Brisbane in 1928. The right-handed batsman retired at the age of 40 in 1948 against the same opponents.

In between, he played 52 Tests and amassed 6996 runs and smashed 29 centuries in just 80 innings. The Don's batting-average in first-class matches was 95.14 after playing 234 games. He scored 28067 runs and slammed 117 tons in the List-A cricket. His highest Test total was 334.

He is also known for being the first batsman to score two triple centuries in Test cricket. He was the first and the only batsman to have remained unbeaten on 299 in a Test innings, and the first batsman to score a Test triple century (304) at number five.

Bradman breathed his last at his residence on 25 February 2001 at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies)