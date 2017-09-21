Gowtham dropped from India A after 'insulting' Duleep Trophy

Bengaluru, September 21: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham from the India A side ahead of the two 4-day match series against their New Zealand counterparts.

Gowtham has been replaced by leg-spinner Karn Sharma, who has been in a wicket taking spree in Duleep Trophy.

BCCI has been dropped Gowtham on disciplinary grounds after he participated in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said: "Gowtham opted out of the Duleep Trophy game during the first match and even produced a medical certificate that he was unwell. Two days later, he was found playing in the Karnataka Premier League.

"This is gross insult to the system. A player can't take a national-level tournament for granted like this. The board is looking into this incident and till the enquiry is over, he will not be picked for India A team."

Gowtham had made himself unavailable for the Duleep Trophy tie between India Red and India Green after failing ill on day four.

He then played in the KPL for Belagavi Panthers against Bellary Tuskers.