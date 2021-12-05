Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Great moment for him, New Zealand cricket and world cricket: Hadlee on Ajaz show

By Pti

Auckland, December 5: Spinner Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul is a great moment not only for him but for New Zealand and world cricket as well, the legendary Richard Hadlee said while eulogising his compatriot.

Patel became only the third bowler in history of Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

The left-arm spinner achieved the rare feat on Saturday (December 3) against India in the second Test, joining the illustrious company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

Ajaz Patel bags 10 wickets in an innings; joins Anil Kumble, Jim Laker in historic featAjaz Patel bags 10 wickets in an innings; joins Anil Kumble, Jim Laker in historic feat

The 33-year-old spinner also surpassed Hadlee's record of best figures by a New Zealand bowler. Hadlee had taken nine for 52 versus Australia back in 1985.

"Congratulations to Ajaz on a superb bowling performance. It was a delight to watch. A well deserved reward, and a great moment for him, New Zealand cricket, and world cricket," Hadlee said in a statement.

"To be in the great company of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble is very special indeed," the statement added.

Comments

MORE NEW ZEALAND IN INDIA 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 11:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 5, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments