Greg Chappell backs new format in junior cricket

Adelaide, October 25: Former Australian cricket captain Greg Chappell said the new junior formats that are being rolled out across the nation this summer are the result of the fun being "sucked out" of the kid's game.

Chappell, who is Cricket Australia's National Talent Manager, said his son Jon was among the sport's lost generation of players from the 1990s who were "tormented" so badly at their junior cricket training sessions they turned to other pursuits, including baseball, reports saca.com.au.

"It's not about technique for that age group - it never has been," Chappell said.

"It's about developing the passion for the game, and the earlier that's done the more likely it is the kid will put in the hours that are needed to develop the skills.

"I don't think we should call them 'coach' because the connotation is they have to coach.

"They are a facilitator. Unfortunately, coaching young kids is seen to be all about technique when it's about facilitating; managing the individuals and creating the environment to bring out the best in them. We've got to draw the talent out of these kids."

The new format features shorter pitches and boundaries, less players on the field and one of the key selling points is every child is guaranteed the opportunity to bat and bowl.

Chappell admitted his son Jon was one who turned his back on cricket because he didn't enjoy it. He instead focused on baseball and was recruited into the Toronto Blue Jays system in the mid-2000s.

"Most kids from that era didn't have the opportunity to truly enjoy cricket because we made it too hard for them," Chappell said. "We tormented kids."