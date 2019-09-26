Greg Chappell retires from the post of Australia selector, talent manager

Chappell has combined this role alongside duties on the National Selection Panel for the Australian Men's Team. He will conclude his tenure as National Talent Manager and National Selector on Monday, September 30, a media release from the Cricket Australia said.

After Chappell's retirement, Graham Manou will step up into the expanded role of National Talent & Pathway Manager. Manou has been serving as National Pathway Manager for the past three years and will now take on several key aspects of Chappell's former role, excluding that of National Selector.

Ben Oliver, EGM of National Teams, and his department have commenced the process of recruiting a new National Selector to fill the position created by Chappell's retirement.

Commenting on Chappell's remarkable contribution to Australian cricket, Oliver said:

"Greg has worked tirelessly for the game and is held in extremely high regard the world-round. The sport, and especially Cricket Australia, have been the beneficiaries of Greg's commitment to growing the game and its people.

"We have been inspired by Greg's wisdom, unrivalled aura and his great quality as human being who has time for everyone - a true champion. I would like to congratulate Greg on a wonderful career at Cricket Australia and, whilst he won't be working in the same capacity, we look forward to continuing our relationship beyond his official retirement in the months and years to come."

Kevin Roberts, CEO of Cricket Australia, said Chappell had made an invaluable contribution to Australian cricket.

"Greg has had a profound and positive impact on cricket for generations. Greg was one of the finest players in the history of International cricket. Additionally, as a captain, coach, selector and mentor, Greg has been a true pioneer and innovator. His passion and commitment to the game are clear to anyone who has interacted with him and Australian cricket is all the stronger for his involvement. We wish him the very best in retirement and thank him for his exemplary service."

Earl Eddings, Chairman of Cricket Australia, said Chappell's legacy within Australian cricket would live on for generations to come.

"Many of us remember Greg as a stylish, courageous batsman across 87 Tests, 74 One-Day Internationals and 321 First Class matches. Others know him as one of the games great thinkers and strategists. Whichever your vantage point, everyone acknowledges that few have shaped the game of cricket like Greg has through the years. We will be forever grateful for his service and wish him well in retirement."