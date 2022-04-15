GT vs RR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Hardik Pandya could do nothing wrong for his side against the Royals as he scored runs, effected a sensational run out to send his opposite number Sanju Samson early and even picked up a wicket. And above all, the India international marshalled his troops and never allowed them to take pressure by rotating his bowlers brilliantly.

Hardik top-scored with 87* off 52 balls in the game and forged good partnerships with Abhinav Manohar and David Miller to help his side post an imposing 192/4 after being put in to bat first. It was Hardik's second consecutive fifty in the tournament as the India all-rounder continues to shine with the responsibility of the captain of IPL debutants.

For Rajasthan Royals, it was Jos Buttler's fiery knock and electric start he gave to the side in the run chase. The England cricketer scored a quickfire 24-ball 54 and was the only highlight for his team with the bat as no other batter could pose any challenge in front of a clinical bowling effort from Gujarat. In the end, RR could only muster 155 for 9 in response as they just can't keep any partnership going.

Despite being taken to the cleaners early in the innings by Buttler, GT debutant Yash Dayal had a memorable outing as he picked up three wickets.

It was a forgettable game for RR bowlers as most of them looked ineffective in the middle-overs. Even the RR spin duo of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled economically together they accounted for just one wicket.

Here are the post-match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, the man of the match along with the full list of award winners from the GT vs RR IPL 2022 match:

Sanju Samson, the losing captain: (Whether GT scored 10-15 runs extra) You can say that. But I would like to give credit to their batters. Hardik played a very good innings, they played really well to get that score. If we had wickets in hand this was chasable I feel. We were almost there in terms of run rate, in the powerplay we had a better run rate actually, But we kept losing wickets.

(If the team missed Trent Boult) Freaky niggle last night in training, definitely missed him. Hopefully, he will be back soon. He (Hardik) had a really good day today, batted, bowled and fielded well.

(On the changes in batting order tonight and his team's plans going forward) I have played enough number of years in this league to understand that each game is crucial. Very important to learn and come back stronger in the next game. I was doing No. 3 continuously till last season. So we decided to have that flexibility, come down at No. 4 or 5 or wherever the team needs me. Having someone like R Ashwin allows us to do that, Devdutt Padikkal batted 3 in the first three games. So it all depends on the combination we are playing.

Hardik Pandya, winning captain and player of the match: Always good to win. It is just cramps. Not used to batting for so long. Gives me time though to calculate. Today I got the rhythm and planned my knock. It allows the others to play freely. I have done the other role where I have scored 12-ball-30. Captaincy is always fun. Be the flagbearer of the team. The team is gelling well. I wanted all of us to be happy for each other's happiness. That is working well for the team.

GT vs RR 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Jos Buttler (RR) 54 off 24 balls at a strike rate of 225.

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Hardik Pandya (GT)

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Hardik Pandya (GT) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Jos Buttler (RR) 54 off 24 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Hardik Pandya (GT)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Lockie Ferguson (GT)

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Hardik Pandya (GT) - 8 fours

Player of the match: Hardik Pandya