Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel, Shubman Gill named skippers for the upcoming Deodhar Trophy

In the selection committee meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, chairman MSK Prasad announced the three teams for the upcoming tournament. India A will be led by Hanuma Vihari. Meanwhile India B will be led by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel and India C will be led by youngster Shubman Gill.

🚨Teams for Prof. D.B. Deodhar Trophy announced 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pHSeSXp5D9 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 24, 2019

Indian team regulars R Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal will also be seen in action in the Deodhar Trophy. While Ashwin will be a part of the India A team, Agarwal will be a part of the India C team for the upcoming tournament.

Squads for the tournament as mentioned below:

India A: Hanuma Vihari (C), Devdutt Padikkal, A R Easwaran, Vishnu Vinod, Amandeep Khare, Abhishek Raman, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Siddarth Kaul, Bhargav Merai

India B: Parthiv Patel (C & WK), Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Baba Aparajith, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, K Gowtham, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Rush Kalaria, Yarra Prithviraj, Nitish Rana

India C: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Priyam Garg, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jalaj Saxena, Avesh Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, D G Pathania, Virat Singh

Source: BCCI