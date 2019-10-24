Cricket
Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel, Shubman Gill named skippers for the upcoming Deodhar Trophy

By
vihari

Bengaluru, Oct. 24: The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the India A, India B and India C teams for the Prof. D.B. Deodhar Trophy starting from 31st October - 4th November, 2019 in Ranchi.

In the selection committee meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, chairman MSK Prasad announced the three teams for the upcoming tournament. India A will be led by Hanuma Vihari. Meanwhile India B will be led by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel and India C will be led by youngster Shubman Gill.

Indian team regulars R Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal will also be seen in action in the Deodhar Trophy. While Ashwin will be a part of the India A team, Agarwal will be a part of the India C team for the upcoming tournament.

Squads for the tournament as mentioned below:

India A: Hanuma Vihari (C), Devdutt Padikkal, A R Easwaran, Vishnu Vinod, Amandeep Khare, Abhishek Raman, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Siddarth Kaul, Bhargav Merai

India B: Parthiv Patel (C & WK), Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Baba Aparajith, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, K Gowtham, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Rush Kalaria, Yarra Prithviraj, Nitish Rana

India C: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Priyam Garg, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jalaj Saxena, Avesh Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, D G Pathania, Virat Singh

Source: BCCI

Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 20:32 [IST]
