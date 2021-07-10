Happy 72nd Birthday Sunil Gavaskar! Cricketers, fans wish legend on Sunny day

New Delhi, July 10: Legendary Sunil Gavaskar turned 72 on Saturday (July 10). Cricketers, officials and fans stood in queue to wish the former India opener. Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah led the way as wishes poured in for Gavaskar on his 72nd birthday.
Laxman wished his "childhood hero and inspiration" Gavaskar on his birthday. "Many more happy returns of the day to my childhood hero and inspiration, Sunil Gavaskar. He instilled courage and belief in many young Indian batsmen to face the best bowlers in the world fearlessly. Have a great day and year ahead, Sunny Bhai!" Laxman tweeted.
Many more happy returns of the day to my childhood hero and inspiration, Sunil Gavaskar.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2021
He instilled courage and belief in many young Indian batsmen to face the best bowlers in the world fearlessly. Have a great day and year ahead, Sunny Bhai ! pic.twitter.com/QqfWTHYR90
Jay Shah said the courage Gavaskar showed while facing fiercest bowlers will always remain unmatched.
1983 World Cup-winner 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021
233 international games 👌
13,214 international runs 💪
First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests 🔝
Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/8tQeMlCbSn
"Happy 72nd birthday to the batting legend of Indian Cricket and the 1st ever batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. The sheer courage you showed while facing the fiercest bowlers will always remain unmatched. Wish you a great health and prosperity Shri #SunilGavaskar," Jay Shah tweeted.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished "one of the finest batsmen" Gavaskar on his 72nd birthday.
"1983 World Cup-winner, 233 international games, 13,214 international runs, First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday," BCCI tweeted.
Guts 💪— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 10, 2021
Glory 🌟
Gavaskar 🏏
Super Birthday to the legend who showed the world how to face the fastest of the fast bowlers! 💪#SuperBirthday #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/REE7mPucBZ
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wished a "super birthday" to Gavaskar "Guts, Glory, Gavaskar Super Birthday to the legend who showed the world how to face the fastest of the fast bowlers," CSK tweeted.
✅ First man to cross 10000 runs in Tests— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 10, 2021
✅ First man to hit 30 centuries in Tests
✅ 1983 World Cup winner
Happy Birthday to India's 'लिटिल मास्टर', Sunil Gavaskar 🎂#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ICC pic.twitter.com/mQbRhSz4Ge
Mumbai Indians also wished Gavaskar on his birthday. "First man to cross 10000 runs in Tests, First man to hit 30 centuries in Tests, 1983 World Cup winner Happy Birthday to India's 'littil maasttr', Sunil Gavaskar."
Gavaskar played 125 Test matches for India and amassed 10,122 runs including his highest score of 236. In 108 ODIs he played for India, he scored 3092 runs with a hundred.
Wishing the legendary Sunil Gavaskar Sir, a very Happy Birthday 💐💐— Adwait Kulkarni (@AdvaitSpeaks) July 10, 2021
Thank you for your contribution towards Indian Cricket. Stay young forever. 🙏 #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/Blgz0dax2o
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.