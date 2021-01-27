Happy if I could play 5 or 10 percent as good as Dhoni: Ben Dunk

MS Dhoni - who led India to win all three ICC Trophies under his captaincy - retired from international cricket on August 15 last year after last appearing in India colours during the ICC 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in England.

Dhoni took 634 catches, effected 195 stumpings in international cricket apart from scoring 4876, 10773, and 1617 runs in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is respectively. The Jharkhand cricketer played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is in his illustrious international career which spanned 15 years.

When he was asked to share his thoughts about the World Cup-winning India captain - who is also hailed as one of the greatest white-ball finishers the game has ever had - Dunk, who has scored over 3000 runs in T20s, said, "I think MS Dhoni is probably the number one wicketkeeper-batsman that we have ever seen. The way that he has played over a long period of time is amazing. His legacy and record and everything speaks for MS. He has got ice that runs through his veins, he takes the game to a place where it's almost unwinnable and seems to somehow win them all the time. If I could play 5 or 10 per cent as good as MS, I would be very happy."

The 33-year-old cricketer from Australia is all set to turn up for the Qalandars in the new season of the Abu Dhabi T10. The competition will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 28th January - 6th February 2021. The Qalandars will take on Pune Devils in their first match of the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 on 29 January 2021.