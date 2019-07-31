Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Harbhajan Singh questions why his application for Khel Ratna nomination got delayed, Punjab minister orders probe

By
Harbhajan Singh questions why his application for Khel Ratna nomination got delayed, Punjab minister orders probe

New Delhi, July 31: Veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh's application for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna has been delayed and the off-spinner has asked the Sports Department and Sports Council of Punjab to find out the reason. The Punjab cricketer said he had filled by form by the due date.

In a video posted on his offical Youtube channel, Harbhajan said, "I request the Sports Department & Sports Council Punjab to look into this matter. How did the procedure got delayed? As far as I know, I had filed the form by March 20 and I had submitted it as well, the form was to reach Delhi in 10-15 days, if the procedure was completed in due time, maybe I would have received the award."

The 39-year-old Chennai Super Kings spinner said that accolades help a sportsperson give him/her an incentive to perform better.

"If a sportsperson gets any accolade, it gives the person recognition and incentive to keep on performing. If the procedure continues to get delayed, the sportsperson may get disheartened," Harbhajan added further.

Harbhajan requested Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi's intervention in the matter and the minister subsequently ordered a probe into the alleged delay in sending his documents to the centre.

"I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. The director (Sports) has been tasked to carry out the inquiry," Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi told PTI Wednesday.

Harbhajan claimed that he furnished the relevant documents on March 20 but now he understands that there was a delay in sending his papers to the centre that ultimately led to his rejection.

"As far as I (can) recollect, I submitted papers on March 20 with your (Sodhi) office and this form was supposed to reach Delhi within 10-15 days and why it was not submitted timely. Had this form submitted timely, I probably would have got the award this year which comes as a motivation and encouragement for any sportsperson," he further said.

The cricketer, who is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket requested the minister to re-send his application for next year.

"If such delays continue to take place then players will lag behind which is not right and I hope you (Sodhi) will take action on it and forward my nomination again to the government of India," said Harbhajan.

(With inputs from PTI)

More HARBHAJAN SINGH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue