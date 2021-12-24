Harbhajan Singh retires: Here's top 4 Test spells by the 'Turbanator'

Having made his debut in 1998 in a Test against Australia, the India off-spinner went on to take 417 Test wickets, 269 ODI wickets and 25 T20I wickets for a total of 711 international scalps.

The 41-year-old off-spinner is also the 4th highest wicket-taker for India in Tests behind Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and R Ashwin.

“All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you Grateful," Harbhajan Singh tweeted on Friday (December 24).

Here MyKhel is taking a look at the four best spells by Harbhajan and not surprisingly three of them were against his favourite opposition — Australia.

1. 7/123 & 6/73, Kolkata, 2001 vs Australia

These two efforts came in that historic Eden Gardens Test against the Aussies. Harbhajan’s 7-wicket haul included a hat-trick, the first by an Indian bowler in Test cricket. He dismissed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne. Despite all that the Aussies posted 445. But he made a bigger impact in Australia’s second innings taking 6 wickets to dismiss Aussies for 212, helping India to script a memorable win.

2. 7/133 & 8/84, Chennai, 2002 vs Australia

This spell came in that same historic series. Once again, it was Harbhajan vs the Australia batsman. He took 7 wickets in the first innings as the visitors were limited to 391 despite Matthew Hayden’s double hundred. The offie bettered his effort with an eight-wicket haul, helping India to restrict Australia to 264 and it was made all the more sweet because Harbhajan was in the middle when India scored a two-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

3. 5/29, Mumbai, 2005 vs Australia

After electing to bat at the Wankhede Stadium, India were bowled out for 104 with Jason Gillespie and Nathan Hauritz taking 7 wickets among them. Australia made 205 for a handy lead but Harbhajan went wicketless, as the bowling spoils were largely shared by Anil Kumble and Murali Kartik. Despite Michael Clarke’s incredible 6 for 9, India set Aussies a 107 target but this time Harbhajan got into act and took five wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 93. India celebrated an exciting 13-run win.

4. 4/10, Durban, 2010 vs South Africa

With Dale Steyn taking 6 wickets, India were bundled out for 205 in their first innings. But Harbhajan with a four-wicket haul ensured that there will not be any late order wagging as the home side were bowled out for 131. The most important wicket he took of that was the heavy-scoring Hashim Amla. The good lead helped India set a 303-run target for SA and Harbhajan dismissed AB de Villiers and Alviro Petersen to deal two heavy blows to SA batting line-up.