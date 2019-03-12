Harbhajan Singh trolls Shikhar Dhawan as Gabbar posts selfie on Instagram

Harbhajan's funny comment to Dhawan's selfie is winning over hearts as fans couldn't stop giggling over the comments of the Turbanator.

Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with a caption, "Piche kaun kaun baitha hai? Can you spot some familiar faces?"

Harbhajan was quick to react and point out to Dhawan saying, "Tind Chamak Rahi hai teri Gabbar."

The left-handed opener regained some form during the Mohali ODI scoring a fine hundred. Dhawan scored 143 before getting out but India ended up posting mammoth 358/9 in the stipulated 50 overs. However, the visitors put up an even better show with the bat and chased down the target with 13 balls to spare and four wickets in hand.

However, Dhawan's escape from the recent lean patch would come as a relief for the team management ahead of the series-decider at Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

Once again, the onus will be on the local boy to give a good start to the Indian innings in the company of his partner Rohit Sharma.